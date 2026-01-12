Donald Trump to visit India soon? US Ambassador makes big statement amid tariff tensions, says Trump’s friendship with PM Modi is…

Home

After assuming the charge of US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor on Monday announced that President Donald Trump will visit India in the next one or two years.

New Delhi: Amid the trade and tariff tensions between India and the United States, Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Monday made a very big claim that President Donald Trump will visit India in the next two years. Gor remarked assuming charge as the US Ambassador to India. He stated that the friendship between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Trump is ‘real’, highlighting that real friends can resolve their differences.

What Did Sergio Gor Say?

He said, “I have travelled all over the world with President Trump, and I can attest that his friendship with Prime Minister Modi is real. The United States and India are bound, not just by shared interests but by a relationship anchored at the highest levels. Real friends can disagree but always resolve their differences in the end…I hope President Donald Trump will visit India in the next one-two years,” he added.

