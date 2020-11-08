New Delhi: Whether or not former President Donald Trump accepts his defeat, one thing is for sure – he will lose his special privileges against Twitter bans from January 2021, as soon as the newly-elected President Joe Biden takes charge of the White House. Also Read - US President-Elect Joe Biden's Granddaughter Naomi Shares Winning Moment Picture in Twitter

This means that Trump, who is known for his frequent controversial tweets, will no longer be protected by Twitter and face bans for spreading misinformation or posting something that may incite violence.

While the micro-blogging website restricts all such posts and accounts that violate its policies and guidelines, in case of certain world leaders, such as elected officials with over 250,000 followers, it does not necessarily apply the same rules.

“We recognize that sometimes it may be in the public interest to allow people to view Tweets that would otherwise be taken down. We consider content to be in the public interest if it directly contributes to understanding or discussion of a matter of public concern,” the Twitter policy reads.

This led Twitter to ‘mute’ at least 12 tweets by Donald Trump over the course of his presidency, but not completely remove it from the page. However, this special treatment is taken away the moment an elected official makes an exit, in this case, Donald Trump.

Moreover, Trump administration’s official accounts – @plotus, @Flotus and @whitehouse – will also be transferred to the Biden government in January.

Notably, 77-year-old Joe Biden on Saturday defeated Donald Trump in the bitterly-fought presidential election that attracted a record number of Americans to cast their votes. His path to presidency was confirmed after he won the state of Pennsylvania with 20 electoral votes.