New Delhi: US President Donald Trump underwent the COVID- 19 test after Hope Hicks, one of his close advisors tested positive for the highly contagious virus.

"Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for COVID-19. Terrible! The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process!" tweeted Trump.

Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for Covid 19. Terrible! The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

Meanwhile, the overall number of global coronavirus has crossed the 34.2 million mark, while the deaths have increased to more than 1,021,700, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Friday, the total number of cases stood at 34,200,662 and the fatalities rose to 1,021,709.

The US remains the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 7,277,352 and 207,791, respectively. India comes in second place in terms of cases at 6,312,584, while the country’s death toll soared to 98,678.