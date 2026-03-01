  • Home
  • News
  • Donald Trump reacts to Irans warning to US after Ali Khamenei, vows to use Force that has never seen before

Donald Trump reacts to Iran’s warning to US after Ali Khamenei, vows to use ‘Force that has never seen before’

US President Donald Trump issued a stern warning to Iran after the Islamic republic said that the will hit the United States 'Hard'. Reacting to the statement, Donald Trump vowed to use 'Force that has never seen before'.

Published date india.com Updated: March 1, 2026 11:16 AM IST
email india.com By Victor Dasgupta email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Victor Dasgupta email india.com twitter india.com
Donald Trump reacts to Iran's warning to US after Ali Khamenei, vows to use 'Force that has never seen before'

US President Donald Trump issued a stern warning to Iran after the Islamic republic said that the will hit the United States ‘Hard’. Reacting to the statement, Donald Trump vowed to use ‘Force that has never seen before’.

About the Author

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, where he tracks major developments across national politics, education, world affairs, business, and current events. He specializes in simplif ... Read More

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.