Donald Trump reacts to Iran’s warning to US after Ali Khamenei, vows to use ‘Force that has never seen before’

Donald Trump reacts to Irans warning to US after Ali Khamenei, vows to use Force that has never seen before

US President Donald Trump issued a stern warning to Iran after the Islamic republic said that the will hit the United States 'Hard'. Reacting to the statement, Donald Trump vowed to use 'Force that has never seen before'.

