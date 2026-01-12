Iran responds to Donald Trump's war threats amid violent protests, says 'We are fully prepared for war but...', US now plans to...

Home

Iran responds to Donald Trumps war threats amid violent protests, says We are fully prepared for war but..., US now plans to...

Talking about the current situation in Iran, Foreign Minister Araghchi said that after protests across the country, "the situation is now completely under control."

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump has been repeatedly threatening military intervention in Iran as the country witnesses one of the biggest protests in years. Now, in response to the US’ continuous threats, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said Iran does not want war, but if the need arises, it is fully prepared for it. While speaking at a conference of the foreign ambassadors broadcast on state television in Tehran, Araghchi said, “The Islamic Republic of Iran does not seek war, but it is fully prepared for war. We are also ready for talks, but such talks must be fair, based on equal rights, and founded on mutual respect.”

Talking about the current situation in Iran, Araghchi said that after protests across the country, “the situation is now completely under control.” However, he did not place any evidence. It is important to note that the Iranian government is facing its biggest protests since 2022. According to the reports, hundreds of people have been killed in violent demonstrations. The government of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has shut down the internet in Iran, making it difficult to determine the exact death toll.

Donald Trump Warns Iran of Military Action

US President Donald Trump has warned that if force is used against protesters, he will make every effort to stop it amid the continuously escalating violence. The United States could carry out military action inside Iran.

While speaking to the journalist, Donald Trump said that due to his pressure, Iran wants to hold talks with the United States and is preparing for them. However, Trump also said, “We may have to take action before the meeting.”

The US president further added that he is planning to speak with Elon Musk regarding the restoration of internet services in Iran. When asked whether he would talk to Musk’s SpaceX company, which provides the Starlink satellite internet service, Trump told reporters, “He is very good at this kind of work; his company is very good.”

