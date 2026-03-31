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US-Iran conflict set to escalate further? Treasury Secretary issues big statement after Donald Trumps threat, says Strait of Hormuz will soon…

US-Iran conflict set to escalate further? Treasury Secretary issues big statement after Donald Trump’s threat, says ‘Strait of Hormuz will soon…’

Following attacks by the United States and Israel, Iran has targeted this vital waterway, leading to a significant reduction in ship movement.

New Delhi: In a significant development, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has said that the United States will regain control over the Strait of Hormuz. In an interview with Fox News, Bessent ensured freedom of navigation along one of the world’s most critical oil routes. He also expressed hope that the US could achieve this either through American escorts or a multinational escort arrangement. He further said that the global oil supplies have remained intact despite the ongoing crisis.

He also said that the number of ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz is increasing daily, as different countries are reaching arrangements with the Iranian regime. It is important to note that the Bessent’s remarks come amid rising global concerns over the Strait, a key chokepoint through which nearly 20% of the world’s oil supply passes. Iranian attacks have disrupted shipping routes in the area, leading to an energy crisis worldwide.

Here’s why the Strait of Hormuz is so important:

The Strait of Hormuz connects the Persian Gulf to the open ocean.

Around 20 percent of the world’s energy trade passes through Hormuz.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the most critical maritime routes globally.

Following attacks by the United States and Israel, Iran has targeted this vital waterway, leading to a significant reduction in ship movement.

This route is also extremely important for India, as a large portion of oil and gas imports from Gulf countries passes through the Strait of Hormuz.

State Marco Rubio Releases Statement:

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has also stated that President Donald Trump will not allow Iran to permanently control the Strait of Hormuz. He added that the United States would achieve its objectives within a few weeks.

In an interview with ABC News, Rubio said, “We are destroying Iran’s navy. We are significantly taking out their missile launchers. We will completely eliminate their defense industrial base, which means their ability to produce new missiles and drones in the future will be wiped out.”

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Speaking on the Strait of Hormuz, Rubio said that Trump has multiple options to deal with the situation. He added, “They (Iran) are now threatening to permanently control the Strait of Hormuz, introduce a toll system, and similar measures. That will absolutely not be allowed. If the President wants, he has several options to stop it.”

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