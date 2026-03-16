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Is Iran planning to end war with US? Seyed Abbas Araghchi issues big statement, says Iran has not asked for a ceasefire, but...

Is Iran planning to end war with US? Seyed Abbas Araghchi issues big statement, says ‘Iran has not asked for a ceasefire, but…’

The Iranian foreign minister also defended attacks carried out on neighboring Gulf countries, stressing that Iranian forces had only targeted US military bases.

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Tehran: In a major statement, Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Sunday said that Iran has neither requested a ceasefire nor negotiations. Rejecting claims, made by US President Donald Trump, Araghchi further added that Iran is prepared to defend itself for as long as necessary. Trump had earlier said Iran was seeking a ceasefire and wanted to reach an agreement with him, but that it was now too late.

Talking to CBS News, Araghchi said, “We see no reason to talk to the Americans because while we were talking to them, they decided to attack us.” He further informed that Tehran has given a befitting reply to the attacks and will continue its military operations until the United States ends this war.

No reason to talk to the US

Responding to a question about seeking a ceasefire from the United States, Araghchi said, “We have not asked for a ceasefire, and in fact we have never asked for negotiations either. Iran will continue its military campaign until President Trump acknowledges that this is an illegal war in which he cannot achieve victory.”

The Iranian foreign minister also defended attacks carried out on neighboring Gulf countries, stressing that Iranian forces had only targeted US military bases. Araghchi said that Gulf nations had provided shelter to American forces and allowed their territory to be used to launch attacks against Iran.

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Warning to US Allies

In an interview, Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi further added that the war will end only when Iran is certain that it will not be repeated and when compensation for the damage caused is paid. He stated that the presence of US bases in Gulf countries poses a threat to the security of the entire region.

Iran has also warned countries that may consider joining the war against it alongside the United States and Israel. The warning came after US President Donald Trump urged major world powers to ensure the safe passage of oil tankers through the narrow route of the Strait of Hormuz in the Gulf.

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