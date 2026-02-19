Home

Plans to strike Iran and its nuclear sites ready, US officials brief Donald Trump, attack possible on...

As per the American officials, the proposed plans include targeting Iran's top leadership and senior military officials, with the objective of triggering a regime change.

US plans to strike Iran and its nuclear sites ready?

New Delhi: In a significant development, the US military is reportedly preparing to carry out a massive strike against Iran by the end of this week. Although the final decision to attack Iran rests with President Donald Trump, who has been briefed on the potential attack plans. As per the report by The Wall Street Journal, US President Trump has received multiple briefings regarding the operation, and each proposed plan is designed to inflict maximum damage on Iran.

As per the American officials, the proposed plans include targeting Iran’s top leadership and senior military officials, with the objective of triggering a regime change. The report further adds that the US military would simultaneously strike Iran’s military installations, government officials, and nuclear facilities. Factories involved in the production of ballistic missiles would also be targeted.

Here are some of the key details:

The US is prepared for a possible strike on Iran.

Donald Trump has been provided with complete details regarding each proposed attack plan.

The final decision rests with President Donald Trump, who so far has not decided whether to authorize military action against Iran.

Serious discussions are ongoing among America’s national security advisers regarding a potential strike on Iran.

As per reports by CNN, Trump has privately weighed the pros and cons of military action and has asked advisers and associates about the best possible course of action.

White House national security officials met on Wednesday in the White House Situation Room to discuss the situation in Iran.

On Wednesday, Trump was also briefed by Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and his son-in-law Jared Kushner about their indirect talks with Iran held a day earlier.

It remains unclear whether Trump will make a decision by the weekend.

The initial strike would be massive and devastating, targeting Iran’s government, military leadership, nuclear facilities, and ballistic missile sites in a single, coordinated operation.

No outcome from the Iran–US meeting:

Reports also suggest that the talks between American and Iranian officials were held this week in Geneva. Even after nearly three and a half hours of discussions, no resolution was reached. Iran’s top negotiator said that both sides agreed on a “set of guiding principles,” though a US official stated that “many issues still remain to be discussed.”

Meanwhile, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Wednesday that more information about the status of talks with Iran is expected “in the coming weeks.” However, she did not comment on whether Donald Trump would order a strike before then.

