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Why did Donald Trump request Iran to release 8 imprisoned women? US President shares photos, appeals to Tehran not to...

Why did Donald Trump request Iran to release 8 imprisoned women? US President shares photos, appeals to Tehran not to…

"To the Iranian leaders, who will soon be in negotiations with my representatives: I would greatly appreciate the release of these women," US President Donald Trump said.

US President Donald Trump

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump has demanded the release of eight Iranian women who are allegedly imprisoned in Iran. President Trump has also released the pictures of the women. As per Donald Trump’s post, the preparations are on to execute them soon, while the world remains silent. Trump wrote that he would appeal to Iranian leaders not to harm these women and said he would be grateful for it. Donald Trump said, “I will urge the Iranian leaders, who will soon be in talks with the American delegation, that if you release these women, I would greatly appreciate it. I believe you will do so, and the women will also respect it. Please do not harm them. This would be a great start to our discussions.”

According to the BBC, Iran’s Attorney General has denied reports that the eight women are facing execution.

“To the Iranian leaders, who will soon be in negotiations with my representatives: I would greatly appreciate the release of these women. I am sure that they will respect the fact that you did so. Please do them no harm! Would be a great start to our negotiations!!!” – President… pic.twitter.com/pxU8xZFvAh — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 21, 2026

Here are some of the key details:

The post about Iranian women was made by Ayal Yakoby.

Yakoby describes himself online as a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania and an incoming student at MIT.

He claimed that the Islamic Republic of Iran is preparing to execute eight women

He also said that the international community and human rights organizations have remained silent on the issue.

Yakoby’s post includes photos of these eight women, who are allegedly facing execution in Iran.

They were reportedly arrested during protests in January.

There has been no independent verification of their execution, but Donald Trump reposted the content and appealed to Iran for their release.

Who are these women in this viral post featuring eight young women?

Their names are said to be Beeta Hemmati, Ghazal Ghalandari, Golnaz Naraghi, Venus Hosseinnejad, Panah Movahedi, Ensieh Nejati, Mahboubeh Shabani, and Diana Taherabadi.

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Hemmati has been accused of inciting rebellion during the protests that took place in Iran in January this year.

Hosseinnejad has been accused of participating in the demonstrations.

Golnaz Naraghi is a 37-year-old emergency medicine specialist at a hospital in Tehran and has been in jail since January.

Shabani was arrested in February.

It is claimed that all eight arrests are linked to the protests in January.

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