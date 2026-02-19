Is Donald Trump preparing large-scale strike on Iran? US signals military action, major war likely to erupt in Middle East

Home

New Delhi: The Donald Trump administration has reportedly accelerated the preparations for a major military campaign against Iran, despite the ongoing negotiations between the United States and Iran. Axios, in its exclusive report, citing sources, said that if the talks fail, a joint US-Israel operation could be launched—one that would be far more extensive and prolonged than the 12-day strike carried out last June.

It is important to note that such a campaign could pose an existential threat to Iran’s nuclear and missile programs, as well as to the regime itself. A Trump adviser told Axios, “The boss (Trump) is fed up. Some people around him are warning against war, but I believe there is a 90 percent chance of kinetic action (military action) in the coming weeks.” The report added that the operation would not involve limited targeted strikes but would instead be a “massive, multi-week campaign,” unlike the recent pinpoint operation in Venezuela.

US Military Buildup Intensifies

More than 50 fighter jets have arrived in West Asia over the past 24 hours.

The fighter jets include F-35 Lightning II, F-22 Raptor, and F-16 Fighting Falcon

Two aircraft carriers are currently in the region: USS Abraham Lincoln, deployed in the Arabian Sea, and USS Gerald R. Ford, en route to the area.

Dozens of warships, MQ-9 Reaper drones, A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft, and other surveillance planes such as E-3 Sentry and P-8 Poseidon have also been deployed.

Satellite images show destroyers like the USS Delbert D. Black moving toward the Red Sea.

Donald Trump Issues Ultimatum

Donald Trump has asked Iran to present a detailed proposal in two weeks. However, despite a three-hour meeting in Geneva between Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, significant differences remain between the two sides. Vice President JD Vance told Fox News that Trump has set certain “red lines” that Iran is unwilling to accept.

Israel Also Preparing for War

Israeli officials have indicated that the government is effectively on a war footing within “days” and is pushing for a maximalist scenario, potentially including regime change.

