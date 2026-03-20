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US-Iran War to End soon? Donald Trump issues BIG statement amid tensions with Tehran, says I am not sending troops to...

US-Iran War to End soon? Donald Trump issues BIG statement amid tensions with Tehran, says ‘I am not sending troops to…’

During the conversation, Trump launched a scathing attack on Iran’s leadership and said that it has effectively come to an end.

Donald Trump issues BIG statement amid tensions with Tehran

New Delhi: In a significant development, US President Donald Trump has reportedly said he is not deploying troops anywhere when asked whether he would lift oil sanctions on Iran or deploy troops there. “I am not deploying troops anywhere,” US President Donald Trump said, which many find a bit of a different response. He also quipped that even if he were doing something like that, he wouldn’t tell anyone. As per Trump, people keep speculating, while the reality is often very different.

While talking to the reporters, Donald Trump also highlighted his economic achievements. He proudly stated how, under his leadership, the US stock market broke all previous records. Trump said, “When I claimed that the Dow Jones Industrial Average would cross 50,000, people said it wouldn’t happen even in four years, let alone during my term. But we achieved this milestone in just one year.”

Calling the S&P 500 crossing 7,000 as a major victory, the US president said that many considered it even more unlikely than the Dow Jones milestone, but his policies made it possible. He added that when the country’s economy was strong and oil prices were under control, he had already noticed Iran’s worsening situation and decided not to stay silent.

During the conversation, Trump launched a scathing attack on Iran’s leadership and said that it has effectively come to an end. He believes Iran poses a major threat to the world, especially the Middle East, and claims that many countries agree with him on this.

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Donald Trump on Japan:

The US president also mentioned Japan, noting that about 90 percent of its oil passes through the Strait of Hormuz, which is currently being protected by the US. He suggested that Japan should now take more responsibility.

Trump also took a swipe at NATO and United Kingdom, saying that while NATO wants to help, it may already be too late. Regarding discussions about Britain sending an aircraft carrier, he remarked that such support was needed before the war, not after it was won.

It was also revealed during the conversation that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had been advised not to target oil and energy sites. Now, it remains to be seen how Iran and other countries respond to these statements.

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