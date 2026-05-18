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Donald Trump to launch Operation Epic Fury 2 soon? US presidents post sparks speculation; Iran issues statement, says...

Donald Trump to launch ‘Operation Epic Fury 2’ soon? US president’s post sparks speculation; Iran issues statement, says…

In recent days, Trump has repeatedly warned that if an agreement is not reached quickly, Iran will face difficult consequences. Iran, on the other hand, has said that it will respond strongly to any attack.

US President Donald Trump (AI)

New Delhi: In a significant development, US President Donald Trump on Sunday made a social media post that has sparked fears of another war breaking out in Iran. Trump shared a picture of himself on the social media platform Truth Social, in which he is seen aboard a ship at sea alongside a military commander.

The caption on the image read, “This was the calm before the storm.” Soon after the post, several interpretations are now being drawn from it. Donald Trump, in the picture, is seen wearing a cap and standing on the deck of a warship while stormy weather appears in the background over the sea. A ship carrying an Iranian flag can also be seen behind him.

Also Read: ‘Do not declare independence’: Donald Trump to Taiwan after meeting with Xi Jinping

Following this post, speculation has intensified that the United States and Israel could once again begin military action against Iran.

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US Planning Fresh Attacks?

It is important to note that Donald Trump’s social media post has come at a time when reports suggest that a major decision regarding Iran could be taken soon. In recent days, Trump has repeatedly warned that if an agreement is not reached quickly, Iran will face difficult consequences. Iran, on the other hand, has said that it will respond strongly to any attack.

According to a report by The New York Times, US officials have prepared plans for “Operation Epic Fury 2.0″ to resume military strikes against Iran. US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has said that if necessary, the United States has plans in place to escalate the situation further by intensifying attacks in Iran.

Also Read: ‘US will win Iran war peacefully or otherwise’: Donald Trump warns Tehran, says no Chinese intervention needed

Discussion on Multiple Options

The report by The New York Times states that the United States has kept several options on the table. The most significant among them involves putting pressure on Iran through airstrikes targeting its military and infrastructure facilities. Another option includes deploying troops for special operations inside Iran. In addition, the U.S. military is also reportedly planning to seize Kharg Island.

The newspaper claimed that while the army has prepared the plans, Donald Trump has not yet decided to resume military attacks. Trump has continued to warn Iran while also keeping the door open for negotiations. If Trump orders military action, conflict could once again erupt in West Asia.

Iran Stands Firm on Its Position

Iran has reacted strongly to the American threats. Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said that the Iranian military is fully prepared to respond to any attack. He warned that the United States should understand that wrong decisions lead to serious consequences. He also stated that Iran is completely prepared for both negotiations and the possibility of war.

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