Donald Trump’s US gives big signal on crude oil imports amid Iran-US war, know how it will benefit India

The war between the United States and Iran has led to multiple issues on the global level. One such is the scarcity of crude oil. However, the Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has hinted at the consideration of buying oil from Russia and other countries, as the war between the Middle Eastern countries has led to a crude oil shortage. This may provide relief to India by improving its relations.

US to stabilise the global market

United States Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent, in a statement on X, stated that under President Trump’s leadership, “We are working with the world’s largest producers, consumers, and refiners to maintain stability in the world’s energy markets while we eliminate threats to our safety and security. This is a shared purpose towards which we are all working, and we thank our international partners sharing this same goal.”

The Treasury Secretary did not specifically mention any country. However, the statement hints at the supplies of crude oil to be made available if the war in the Middle East continues.

The United States is the biggest and most powerful economy in the world. Under @POTUS’ leadership we are working with the world’s largest producers, consumers, and refiners to maintain stability in the world’s energy markets while we eliminate threats to our safety and security.… https://t.co/dyQzuTwIb2 — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (@SecScottBessent) March 7, 2026

India’s access to Russian oil

The US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told Fox News, “Our allies in India should start buying oil from Russia, which is already in the ocean.”

The development is necessary for India, as the US wants to cut access to Russian oil. Now that many countries are in conflict in the Middle East, the statement of Bessent comes as a relief for India.

Concern about the Strait of Hormuz

The conflict in the Middle East has sparked multiple concerns. One such example includes the disturbance in the Strait of Hormuz, which is one of the busiest routes for oil transit in the world. The Iranian officials had earlier stated that the vessels of India would not be affected on the route.

Significance for India

As many countries are currently in conflict with each other, the prices of crude oil have begun to increase. The statement of the Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent hints at the reduction of pressure on India and similar countries.

