Home

News

China issues major statement on Taiwan days after US President Donald Trumps visit, calls it an inseparable part of the country

China issues major statement on Taiwan days after US President Donald Trump’s visit, calls it an inseparable part of the country

During Donald Trump's visit to China, Chinese President Xi Jinping reportedly maintained a very tough stance over the Taiwan issue.

Donald Trump and Xi Jinping (AI)

New Delhi: In a significant development, the Xi Jinping-led Chinese government has issued its first official response to US President Donald Trump’s remarks on Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun on Monday said Beijing has taken note of Trump’s comments regarding Taiwan. Rejecting the idea of Taiwan being an independent country, Guo Jiakun said that Taiwan is, and will always remain, a part of China.

During Donald Trump’s visit to China, Chinese President Xi Jinping reportedly maintained a very tough stance over the Taiwan issue. Following the visit, the US reportedly halted an arms package intended for Taiwan.

Also Read: Donald Trump to launch ‘Operation Epic Fury 2’ soon? US president’s post sparks speculation; Iran issues statement, says…

China warns the US over Taiwan

Responding to Trump’s remarks during a regular press briefing, Guo said, “Taiwan is an inseparable part of China’s territory; it has never been a country, nor will it ever become one in the future.” He further added that seeking independence through support from foreign powers would not be beneficial and that national reunification remains the only path toward a brighter future.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Meanwhile, Xi Jinping had warned Trump that mishandling the Taiwan issue could lead to “confrontation and even conflict” between the two countries.

Also Read: Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit China following Donald Trump’s trip

What did Trump say about Taiwan’s independence?

US President Donald Trump appears to have taken a softer stance on Taiwan’s independence following his recent visit to Beijing, a move that seems to have pleased China. After concluding his state visit to China, Trump adopted an ambiguous position on the Taiwan issue. During an interview with Fox News, Trump said that the United States does not want anyone to say, “Let’s become independent because America is supporting us.”

The American leader also appeared uncertain about approving an $11 billion US arms package for Taiwan.

US remains silent on Taiwan

Regarding Trump’s Beijing visit, the White House released a fact sheet stating that the US and China have agreed to establish boards on trade and investment and to build a strategically stable relationship based on fair and reciprocal cooperation.

The fact sheet, released on Sunday, said China would address US concerns over supply chain shortages related to rare earth metals and other critical minerals, including yttrium, scandium, neodymium, and indium.

However, the document made no mention of Taiwan.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.