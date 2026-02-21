Donald Trump’s plan to attack Iran REVEALED, US to launch ‘Limited Military Strike’ by…, Tehran says it is ready for WAR

Home

Donald Trumps plan to attack Iran REVEALED, US to launch Limited Military Strike by..., Tehran says it is ready for WAR

In a TV interview, Foreign Minister Araghchi gave an important update and said that Iran plans to finalize a draft deal within the next two to three days and send it to Washington.

New Delhi: In a significant development, US President Donald Trump has said that he is considering a limited military action against Iran. While speaking to the media, the US president said that the aim would be to pressure Tehran into agreeing to a deal to halt its nuclear program. When asked whether the US could take limited military action during negotiations, he said, “I think I am considering it.” Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, on the other hand, expressed hope that a proposed deal with the US could be finalized in the coming days.

In a TV interview, Foreign Minister Araghchi gave an important update and said that Iran plans to finalize a draft deal within the next two to three days and send it to Washington. As per a report by the Associated Press, Araghchi said, “I don’t think it will take much time. Perhaps within a week or so we can begin real, serious negotiations on the text and reach a conclusion.”

Here are some of the key details:

US president said that the aim would be to pressure Tehran into agreeing to a deal to halt its nuclear program.

The US and its European allies suspect that Iran is moving toward expanding its nuclear weapons capability.

Tehran has consistently denied these allegations.

US and Iranian officials recently met in Geneva, Switzerland, to discuss Tehran’s nuclear program and said that progress was made in the talks.

Iran and the US have indicated that they are prepared for war if the negotiations fail.

Iran Ready for War: Araghchi

On Friday, Abbas Araghchi said, “We are ready for diplomacy, and we are just as prepared for negotiations as we are for war.” Meanwhile, the US military is increasing its ground around Iran in the Middle East. The United States has deployed the world’s largest warship, USS Gerald R. Ford, toward the region. As per the photos posted by maritime photographers, the carrier has passed through the Strait of Gibraltar and entered the Mediterranean Sea.

Satellite images suggest that Iran has also strengthened its preparations. At the same time, the country’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei issued a warning to the United States in a social media post.

