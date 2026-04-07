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Donald Trump issues stern warning to Kurds for allegedly keeping weapons meant for Iranian protesters, says they will pay...

Donald Trump issues stern warning to Kurds for allegedly keeping weapons meant for Iranian protesters, says ‘they will pay…’

The unrest initially stemmed from economic grievances but soon took on a political dimension, with many protesters demanding broader systemic changes.

US President Donald Trump

New Delhi: In a massive revelation, US President Donald Trump on Monday said that during anti-government protests, Washington sent weapons to Iranian protesters through the Kurds. While talking to Fox News correspondent Trey Yingst, Trump suggested that the Kurds may have kept those weapons for themselves.

Iranian government killed 45,000 people during protests, claims Trump

Referring to the phone interview, Trey Yingst said, “President Trump told me that the United States had sent weapons to Iranian protesters. We sent them a lot of weapons. But it seems the Kurds kept them.” Trump also claimed that the Iranian government carried out a massacre of 45,000 people during the protests, adding, “They are animals.”

Anti-government protests in Iran

It is important to note Iran has been witnessing a series of anti-government protests. The unrest initially stemmed from economic grievances but soon took on a political dimension, with many protesters demanding broader systemic changes.

According to human rights groups, thousands of people were killed during the crackdown, while the Iran government has claimed that more than 3,000 people died in the unrest. It has blamed “terrorists” backed by Israel and the United States for the violence.

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