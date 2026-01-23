Home

Donald Trump makes Massive claim over Greenland, hints at agreement with Europe, rules out military action

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump has made a major statement regarding the control over Greenland and said that talks are underway for a deal on the issue. The United States will get unhindered access to Greenland under the proposed deal. Additionally, the US would be permitted to deploy all military equipment in Greenland. Experts are of the opinion that Donald Trump’s statement indicates that an understanding may have been reached between the US and Europe regarding Greenland.

While talking to the Fox Business, Donald Trump said, “We will get full access to Greenland—military access. We will be able to put whatever we need there, because that’s what we want. We’re talking about national security and international security. The United States and Europe have good relations.”

Trump Backtracks on Tariffs

Notably, US President Donald Trump had withdrawn his threat of imposing tariffs on European countries after meeting NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Davos. He had announced these tariffs against European nations for not supporting him on the Greenland issue. During his address at the World Economic Forum, Trump also ruled out any military action to bring Greenland under US control.

In Davos, Trump said that he wants to acquire Greenland but would not use force to do so. In recent times, Donald Trump had repeatedly taken an aggressive stance and threatened to take over Greenland, but in the past few days his tone appears to have softened. His statement about a deal to gain access to Greenland reflects this shift in approach.

Tensions rise over the Greenland issue

Recently, US President Donald Trump, citing its importance to US national security and strategic interests, said he would take control of this Arctic island. The statement attracted strong reactions not only in Denmark and Greenland, but across Europe.

After strong resistance from Europe, a middle path now appears to be emerging. Under this, the United States may get an opportunity to increase its military presence in Greenland. However, it would be premature to say what the final U.S. position will be. Trump has repeatedly changed his stance on acquiring Greenland, often surprising his European allies.

