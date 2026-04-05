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Iran hits back at Donald Trump, responds to the US presidents ultimatum, warns of turning the Middle East into hell for the United States

Iran hits back at Donald Trump, responds to the US president’s ultimatum, warns of turning the Middle East into hell for the United States

It is noteworthy that since the conflict began on February 8 with joint attacks by the United States and Israel on Iran, President Donald Trump has repeatedly changed his statements.

New Delhi: In a significant development, Iran has hit back at Donald Trump‘s warning over reopening the Strait of Hormuz and said it would turn the entire Middle East into a “hell” for the United States and Israel. To recall, US President Donald Trump had earlier warned Iran over reopening the Strait of Hormuz, saying that if it does not agree to a deal, it will face severe consequences. Trump said there is very little time left to strike a deal on reopening the Strait, and if Iran does not comply, it will “face hell.”

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has said that the situation in the Middle East could rapidly deteriorate. The spokesperson of the Iranian military’s central headquarters (Khatam al-Anbiya), Ebrahim Zolfaghari, said, “If tensions continue to escalate, the entire region will become hell for the United States and Israel, and their illusion of defeating Iran will trap them in a quagmire.”

It is important to note that Zolfaghari’s statement comes at a time when Donald Trump is increasing pressure on Iran to reach an agreement to strategically reopen the Strait of Hormuz, warning that otherwise, intense attacks on its energy infrastructure could escalate.

“Remember, I had given 10 days”

In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, US President Donald Trump said, “Iran now has very little time left to make a deal or reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Remember, I had given Iran 10 days—either make a deal or open Hormuz. Time is running out fast, and after 48 hours, severe consequences will follow.”

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Trump repeatedly changing statements

It is noteworthy that since the conflict began on February 8 with joint attacks by the United States and Israel on Iran, President Donald Trump has repeatedly changed his statements. On one hand, he talks about a diplomatic solution with Iran, while on the other, he also issues warnings of military action.

Due to the ongoing tensions in the Middle East, nearly 20% of the world’s oil and gas supply is being affected. Disruptions in energy supply have led to a sharp rise in global fuel prices.

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