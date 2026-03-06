Donald Trump’s plan to destroy Iran revealed! Why does the US want to wipe out the Iranian navy? Read key details here

Home

Donald Trumps plan to destroy Iran revealed! Why does the US want to wipe out the Iranian navy? Read key details here

The Revolutionary Guards maintain their own naval unit that focuses mainly on guerrilla-style naval warfare in the Persian Gulf, including operations with small, fast, and heavily armed boats.

US President Donald Trump

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump has issued a stern warning and said that he would wipe out the Islamic Republic of Iran Navy. It is important to note that the United States has always considered the Iranian naval vessels a serious threat. While there has always been talk on Iran’s ability to develop nuclear weapons or its missile program, the country’s navy is also viewed as a major concern by the United States. This is mainly because Iran’s naval forces could disrupt the trade and energy supplies passing through the Persian Gulf region.

As per the United States Central Command, the US military has destroyed more than 30 Iranian naval vessels. The United States reportedly destroyed one Iranian ship near Sri Lanka in the Indian Ocean using a submarine. Iranian officials have also threatened to block the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow channel between Iran and the United Arab Emirates. Around one-fifth of the world’s natural gas passes through this route.

U.S. forces aren’t holding back on the mission to sink the entire Iranian Navy. Today, an Iranian drone carrier, roughly the size of a WWII aircraft carrier, was struck and is now on fire. pic.twitter.com/WyA4fniZck — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 6, 2026

Reasons why the US considers Iran’s Navy dangerous:

Iran has two different naval forces.

After the Iranian Revolution, Iran’s military planners structured their naval power into two separate services.

One is the regular navy of the Iran, similar to the navies of other countries.

The other belongs to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)

IRGC has its own naval branch focused mainly on operations in the Gulf and along Iran’s coastline.

The IRGC Navy primarily uses small, fast attack boats.

Why does the US see Iran’s dual navy as a threat?

Iran’s traditional naval force operates in deep waters using larger warships and submarines.

Iran once had its first drone carrier, IRIS Shahid Bagheri, which was converted from a commercial vessel.

It had a 180-meter runway capable of launching drones from the Shahed drone series.

Iran operates the massive IRIS Makran, a ship that functions like a floating military base at sea.

IRIS Makran supports helicopter operations and special forces missions.

Iran has around 25 submarines, including Kilo-class submarine vessels originally from Russia, along with indigenous Ghadir-class submarine and Nahang-class submarine submarines that are designed to operate effectively in shallow waters.

The warship IRIS Dena was an indigenous Iranian combat vessel equipped with anti-ship cruise missiles

IRGC Navy Skilled in Laying Naval Mines

The navy of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) is highly skilled in the strategy of laying naval mines in its region, as per an assessment report by the US Navy. Iran’s navy has acquired submarines and small boats capable of laying mines and disrupting shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. Iran had also built a drone carrier similar to an aircraft carrier to launch drones, but the United States has destroyed it.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said that Iran’s navy was targeted first. The US military had sunk or destroyed more than 30 warships. Among them was the drone carrier Shahid Bagheri, which CENTCOM said was sunk within hours of the operation beginning. The command added on Thursday that it had also attacked another Iranian drone carrier.

