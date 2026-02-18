US to strike Iran soon? JD Vance issues big statement after Iran declines to accept Trump’s ‘red lines’, says the option of a strike…

Home

On Tuesday, the United States and Iran held nuclear talks in Geneva, which lasted for about three hours. Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi described the discussions as positive.

Washington: In a major development, US Vice President JD Vance on Wednesday revealed that the Iranian side is not accepting the conditions set by Donald Trump. It is important to note that his statement came after the second round of nuclear talks held in Geneva on Tuesday. “Iran has not agreed to all the ‘red lines’ laid down by Trump for a diplomatic solution,” Vance said. As a result, the option of a U.S. military strike on Iran is not being ruled out.

While speaking after the Geneva talks, Vance said, “The discussions were fine in some respects. They showed up for talks, which is a good sign. However, many issues remain unresolved. President Trump has very clearly set certain red lines, and the Iranian government is not prepared to accept and act on them.”

Donald Trump will take the decision: Vance

Vance further added, “We prefer negotiations and will continue working on them. But we know that the authority to take tougher steps lies with the U.S. president. He will decide what to do next if talks prove unproductive. We hope the negotiations yield results, but if they fail, the president will take a decision.”

However, Trump has continued to warn of potential military action despite the ongoing negotiations.

Dispute over Iran’s nuclear program

The United States, Israel, and several Western countries have repeatedly claimed in recent years that Iran is working toward building a nuclear bomb.

Iran has firmly denied these allegations.

Trump has stated that all options remain open to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons

Donald Trump has also said that there is a possibility of military action if deemed necessary.

Tensions between the U.S. and Iran over the nuclear program have persisted for years, with intermittent negotiations taking place. Talks, which had stalled last year following U.S. strikes, have now resumed. The international community hopes diplomacy will prevail and prevent the outbreak of war.

