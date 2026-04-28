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Bad news for Donald Trump as Vladimir Putin assures all possible help to Iran after meeting Iranian Foreign Minister, praises Tehran for fighting with...

Bad news for Donald Trump as Vladimir Putin assures all possible help to Iran after meeting Iranian Foreign Minister, praises Tehran for fighting with…

"The talks between President Vladimir Putin and the Iranian Foreign Minister were useful and constructive," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

Vladimir Putin assures all possible help to Iran after meeting Iranian Foreign Minister (AI Image)

New Delhi: In a significant development, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who heaped praises on Iranian people for fighting with courage and bravery to defend their sovereignty. “Moscow is ready to make every possible effort to help bring peace to West Asia as soon as possible,” the Russian president said.

As per Russia’s state news agency TASS, Araghchi held a meeting with the leadership of Oman and Pakistan before arriving in Moscow. The Iranian Foreign Minister met Putin in Saint Petersburg and thanked him for supporting Iran.

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Putin conveys best wishes to Iran’s Supreme Leader

During the meeting, Putin said, “Russia is ready to do everything possible from its side to ensure peace in West Asia at the earliest.” According to the reports, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov was also present at the meeting. Putin mentioned that he had received a message last week from Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei.

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He asked Araghchi to convey his gratitude for the message and extended his wishes for Khamenei’s good health and well-being.

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Vladimir Putin praises Iran

Vladimir Putin praised the Iranian people for fighting with “bravery and courage” to defend their sovereignty, as per Iran’s state news channel Press TV. He said, “We hope that through courage and strong will in the pursuit of independence, under the guidance of new leadership, the Iranian people will overcome this difficult period and peace will be established.”

Araghchi thanks Russia for its support

During the meeting, Abbas Araghchi said that the world witnessed Iran’s strength in confronting the United States, and that the Islamic Republic is a “stable and powerful system.” He stated, “The Iranian people have successfully resisted American aggression with their courage…”

He added that it has become clear that Iran has “great friends and partners” like Russia, and conveyed “warm greetings” from Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei and President Masoud Pezeshkian to the Russian leadership.

Relations with Russia described as important

Abbas Araghchi further added that relations between Moscow and Tehran represent the “highest level of strategic partnership” and will continue to develop “regardless of circumstances.” He added, “We are grateful for your firm and strong stance in support of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

Russian Foreign Minister also issues statement

“The talks between President Vladimir Putin and the Iranian Foreign Minister were useful and constructive,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov later said that Russia is “ready to provide any kind of mediation services acceptable to both sides.” According to TASS, Peskov said, “We will make every possible effort to ultimately ensure that peace is established.”

He was responding to a question about how Moscow could assist in future negotiations to resolve the dispute involving Iran.

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