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Is Donald Trump preparing for prolonged war with Iran? US military faces funding shortage, Pentagon seeks USD 200 billion for...

Is Donald Trump preparing for prolonged war with Iran? US military faces funding shortage, Pentagon seeks USD 200 billion for…

Hegseth stated that it takes money to eliminate “bad actors.” He added that they are going back to Congress and their representatives to ensure adequate funding is secured.

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New Delhi: The US military, which has been engaged in the war with Iran, is now reportedly facing a funding crunch. The US Department of Defense has requested an additional USD 200 billion from Congress to continue the war effort. It is important to note that only Congress has the authority to approve new funding. According to a senior official from the Trump administration, who spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity, the Pentagon has sent the request to the White House.

US is winning with Iran, says Hegseth

When US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth was asked about this amount on Thursday, he did not directly confirm it and said the figure could change. Hegseth stated that it takes money to eliminate “bad actors.” He added that they are going back to Congress and their representatives to ensure adequate funding is secured.

Talking about the Iran war, Hegseth said the campaign is ahead of schedule and that the United States is winning. He dismissed claims that the US is getting bogged down in the conflict. An official familiar with the matter said the request is currently with the White House, and President Trump has not yet approved it.

Here are some of the key details:

This additional spending bill, if approved, would become the largest since the 2020 COVID relief package, according to the Congressional Budget Office.

It is not at all clear whether such spending will receive political support.

This is a massive amount, and it indicates that Trump may be preparing for a long conflict against Iran.

This could prove challenging for Trump, who has consistently criticized previous presidents for dragging the US into endless wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

These are the challenges Trump could face in securing funding:

The path to securing funding will not be easy for the Trump administration. Many conservative lawmakers take a very strict stance on spending and are not in favor of large expenditures on military operations or other matters. However, it is important to note that Trump’s Republican Party controls both the House of Representatives and the Senate

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Meanwhile, most Democrats are also likely to reject any such request from the Trump administration.

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