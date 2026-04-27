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Donald Trump issues stern message to Iran, says US holds all the cards; if Tehran wants to talk, it should call

Donald Trump issues stern message to Iran, says US holds all the cards; if Tehran wants to talk, it should call

The war began when the US and Israel jointly attacked Iran on February 28. The retaliation by the Islamic Republic extended the war to the entire Gulf region.

US President Donald Trump issues stern message to Iran (AI Image)

New Delhi: In a stern message to Iran, US President Donald Trump on Saturday said that the American delegation will not travel for peace talks, adding that if Tehran wants to negotiate, it can reach out to Washington. He further added that the future discussions would be held over the phone.

Trump told Fox News that it’s not worth the US delegation making the 18-hour flight to Pakistan when the US holds all the cards in the conflict with Iran. He added that the Iranians can call the US at any time they want.

“I’ve told my people a little while ago they were getting ready to leave, and I said, ‘nope, you’re not making an 18 hour flight to go there. We have all the cards. They can call us anytime they want, but you’re not going to be making any more 18 hour flights to sit around talking about nothing’,” Trump told Fox News.

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Abbas Araghch Leaves Pakistan:

Trump’s comments come after Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Saturday left Islamabad after meeting Pakistan’s top leadership. His departure has ended the possibility of a second round of talks between the US and the Iranian delegations in Islamabad this week.

Araghchi, who met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir and other senior officials, is now headed to Oman on the second leg of his three-nation tour. This was supposed to be the second round of talks after the first on April 11-12 ended without a deal.

The war began when the US and Israel jointly attacked Iran on February 28. The retaliation by the Islamic Republic extended the war to the entire Gulf region.

Pakistan will be part of the talks

The United States president also stated that as progress is made through phone-based discussions in the future, Pakistan will remain involved. He stated, “They will be part of it, but we will do this over the phone.”

On Iran, he reiterated his long-standing position that the country must not acquire nuclear weapons. The US President said, “They cannot have nuclear weapons. In that case, there is no point in a meeting.”

Pakistan PM dials Iranian President, discusses evolving regional situation

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif spoke with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and discussed the evolving regional situation.

During the telephonic conversation on Saturday evening, which coincided with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi’s visit to Islamabad, PM Shehbaz expressed his commitment to serve as a “sincere and honest” facilitator in promoting lasting peace in the region, according to his office.

“During their warm and cordial conversation that lasted fifty minutes, the two leaders had a detailed exchange of views on the current regional situation and ongoing efforts to promote peace and stability in the region,” the prime minister’s office said.

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