Is Donald Trump preparing to trigger Civil War in Iran? US hands over plan to CIA, establishes contact with Kurdish forces

New Delhi: The conflict involving the United States and Israel against Iran has now entered its fifth day. While the US and Israel have continued their strikes on Iran, Iran is also delivering a strong retaliation. It is important to note that tensions have now spread to the Middle East, with Iran targeting the US military bases located in Arab countries and carrying out intense bombardment on Israel.

US President Donald Trump, in his latest statement, has said that Iran was planning to attack the United States. He stated that if they had not struck first, Iran would have launched an attack. Trump also claimed that Iran’s air force and navy have been destroyed.

CIA Preparing to Incite Uprising in Iran

According to the reports, the United States’ intelligence agency, the CIA, is reportedly preparing to incite unrest inside Iran. The agency is said to be working on supplying weapons to Kurdish forces within Iran. As per the CNN report, citing sources familiar with the plan, the Trump administration is actively engaged in discussions with Iranian opposition groups and Kurdish leaders in Iraq regarding providing them with military support.

Armed fighters from Iranian Kurdish groups are operating along the Iran–Iraq border, particularly in Iraq’s Kurdistan region. Since the war began, several groups have issued statements urging Iranian forces to withdraw.

Israel Launches Fresh Attacks on Iran

A new wave of strikes, launched by the Israeli military, has struck Iran. The Israeli forces said that the missile launch sites, air defense systems, and other military infrastructure are being targeted. The announcement came after Iran carried out a fresh wave of missile and drone attacks against Israel overnight. Meanwhile, the death toll in Iran over the past four days has reportedly risen to 787.

UAE says it was targeted by 1,000 attacks from Iran

The United Arab Emirates on Wednesday said that it has sustained more than 1,000 attacks launched by Iran. This has exceeded the combined total of strikes suffered by all other targeted Gulf countries. The UAE has not made a decision to change its defensive posture during Iran’s attacks, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement, adding that the country reserves the “right to defend itself.”

Mojtaba Khamenei Chosen as Iran’s New Supreme Leader

Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of the late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has been selected as the country’s next Supreme Leader by Iran’s Assembly of Experts. The information was shareed by Iran International, citing sources.

The report stated that the decision was taken under pressure from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed at the very beginning of the war on Saturday, when the United States and Israel targeted his office in Tehran.

