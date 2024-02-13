Home

News

Donald Trump Urges SC To Suspend Court Ruling That He Does Not Have Presidential Immunity From Prosecution

Donald Trump Urges SC To Suspend Court Ruling That He Does Not Have Presidential Immunity From Prosecution

Former President of United States and current US Presidential Election Candidate Donald Trump urges the Supreme Court to suspend the lower court ruling that he doesn't have presidential immunity from prosecution.

Former US President Donald Trump

New Delhi: Former US President Donald Trump urged the Supreme Court to suspend the lower court ruling that he does not have presidential immunity from prosecution, CNN reported on Monday. According to the report, Trump called on the apex court to temporarily block a scathing and unanimous decision from the DC Circuit handed down last week, flatly rejecting his claims of immunity from election subversion charges brought by special counsel Jack Smith.

Trending Now

Trump’s Attorneys Write In Their Request..

“Conducting a months-long criminal trial of President Trump at the height of election season will radically disrupt President Trump’s ability to campaign against President Biden,” Trump’s attorneys wrote in their request. Earlier this month, a federal appeals court ruled that the former US President is not immune from prosecution in the January 6 election subversion case, CNN reported. Trump is not immune from prosecution for alleged crimes he committed during his presidency to reverse the 2020 election results, a federal appeals court said on Tuesday.

You may like to read

Conduct Charged Was ‘Part Of His Official Duties As President’

The former president argued that the conduct special counsel Jack Smith charged him over was “part of his official duties as president and therefore shield him from criminal liability”. “For the purpose of this criminal case, former President Trump has become citizen Trump, with all of the defences of any other criminal defendant. But any executive immunity that may have protected him while he served as President no longer protects him against this prosecution,” the court stated.

The ruling from the three-judge panel was unanimous. The panel that issued the ruling comprised two judges–J Michelle Childs and Florence Pan, who were appointed by Joe Biden and one, Karen LeCraft Henderson, who was appointed by George HW Bush, as reported by CNN. “It would be a striking paradox if the President, who alone is vested with the constitutional duty to ‘take Care that the Laws be faithfully executed, were the sole officer capable of defying those laws with impunity,” the ruling stated.

The judges also rejected Trump’s claim that his criminal indictment would have a “chilling effect” on future presidents. Trump faces four counts from Smith’s election subversion charges, including conspiring to defraud the United States and to obstruct an official proceeding. The former president has pleaded not guilty.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.