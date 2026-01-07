Home

News

Donald Trumps US takes massive action days after Venezuela attack, seizes Russia-flagged oil tanker with Venezuela links, Russia says...

Donald Trump’s US takes massive action days after Venezuela attack, seizes Russia-flagged oil tanker with Venezuela links, Russia says…

Donald Trump's US has seized two sanctioned oil tankers linked to North American country Venezuela in the recent development. Scroll down to know more.

Oil tanker (Image DAMIEN MEYER AFP) Representative image

US vs Venezuela: In a significant global development, the United States, under the leadership of Donald Trump has dramatically seized a Russian-flagged oil tanker in the North Atlantic on Wednesday. According to military officials and news agencies, the US seized the Russian-flagged oil tanker with Venezuela links after tracking it for more than two weeks. The development is significant as it comes amid US’s attack on South American country Venezuela. As per an AP report, the US has seized two sanctioned oil tankers linked to North American country Venezuela in the North Atlantic and the Caribbean.

How US seized the Russian-flagged oil tanker?

According to a report carried by Reuters news agency, the ship, originally known as the Bella-1, had slipped past a US maritime blockade aimed at stopping sanctioned Venezuelan oil tankers and rebuffed earlier attempts by the US Coast Guard to board it.

As per what is currently being reported, the US forces, including the Coast Guard and military, carried out the operation far from Venezuelan waters, near Iceland, after a prolonged pursuit. Two US officials told Reuters the tanker had changed its name and been reflagged under Russia, a move that added a sensitive diplomatic dimension to the mission.

Read more: US attacks Venezuela: Nicolas Maduro brought to New York court in 1st appearance after capture by US Forces

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Also, Russian naval vessels, including a submarine, were reportedly in the general area at the time, though it was unclear how close they were to the operation.

This appears to be a rare instance of US forces seizing a vessel registered to Russia and comes amid heightened actions against governments and companies Washington says are flouting sanctions tied to Venezuela’s oil exports.

Washington Vs Moscow battle

The move could increase tensions between Washington and Moscow, especially as it follows an unprecedented US operation in Caracas last weekend that resulted in the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.