Donald Trump takes first flight aboard new ‘Air Force One’: Here’s what makes the $400 million jet gifted by Qatar so special

Boeing 747-800 jet features plush carpets, fully reclining sofas, elegant wooden paneling, and seat belts embossed with the official presidential seal.

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Donald Trump takes first flight aboard new 'Air Force One'

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump took his first flight aboard a new “Air Force One” aircraft on Wednesday. Valued at approximately Rs 3,300 crore, the new plane is a Boeing 747-800 jet gifted by Qatar. The aircraft’s appearance and design clearly reflect President Trump’s personal taste and distinctive style. On Wednesday, the plane undertook its first official flight to North Dakota, where President Trump travelled to visit the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library.

It is important to note that the iconic light blue colour traditionally associated with Air Force One, which helped the aircraft blend into the sky, will no longer be seen on this new plane. In line with President Trump’s preferences, the lower portion of the aircraft has been painted navy blue, complemented by red and golden stripes.

I choose to showcase grandeur over keeping things simple: US President Donald Trump

President Trump expressed pride in the aircraft while speaking to reporters. He said, “You have two choices — either you keep things very simple, or you showcase them with grandeur. I decided to showcase it.”

Here are some of the key details:

The aircraft has been designed with complete attention to luxury and comfort.

Boeing 747-800 jet features plush carpets, fully reclining sofas, elegant wooden paneling, and seat belts embossed with the official presidential seal.

Notably, this aircraft is being used as a “bridge” arrangement.

The reason is that the existing Air Force One planes, which have been in service for the past 36 years, are set to retire

The delivery of two fully prepared replacement aircraft has been delayed and they are not expected to arrive before 2028.

Soon after returning to the White House last year, President Trump toured the jet gifted by Qatar and instructed officials to prepare it for his use as quickly as possible.

It is important to note that questions are being raised over the security as well because the aircraft was prepared within a short period and several major modifications could not be carried out. An analysis of photographs by news agency Associated Press (AP) revealed that the plane lacks missile detection and defensive systems found in previous Air Force One aircraft. Security experts have also pointed out that it has significantly fewer communication antennas.

According to aviation expert Yirmiyahu Gertler, the aircraft appears suitable mainly for domestic flights. He explained that if you are travelling long distances, you take out a larger and fully secure vehicle, but for moving around within a city, a vehicle with fewer features can also do the job.