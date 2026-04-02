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Donald Trump promises to bring Iran back to the Stone Age, says US Armed Forces Delivered Decisive Victories

Donald Trump promises to bring Iran back to the Stone Age, says US Armed Forces Delivered Decisive Victories

The impact of the war is being felt in energy markets. The average gas price in the United States has climbed to $4 a gallon, its highest level since 2022.

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump addressed the nation on Wednesday morning (IST) and said that the US amry will hit the ‘Iran hard’. In his 20-minute address, the US President said that he has totally independent of the Middle East and they are there to help. “We don’t have to be there. We don’t need their oil. We don’t need anything they have. But we’re there to help our allies,” Donald Trump said.

US President Donald Trump on Thursday addressed the nation, outlining his strategy in the ongoing Iran conflict and attempted to reassure Americans amid growing economic and political pressure. The address focused on progress in the conflict and said that the US Armed Forces delivered a swift, decisive, and overwhelming victory on the battlefield.

Here are some of the key highlights of the speech:

US President Donald Trump praised on the country’s armed forces for a “decisive” blow to Iran amid the ongoing war.

Donald Trump said, “Iran’s navy is gone, their air force is in ruins, its leaders, most of them terrorists, are now dead.”

US President has declared victory, stating that the United States no longer requires oil from the Middle East.

Iran’s army and navy have been wiped out… the war with Iran has been ongoing for a month, said Donald Trump

Donald Trump states that Iran’s capacity to threaten the United States will be directly targeted.

US President Donald Trump praised on the country’s armed forces for a “decisive” blow to Iran amid the ongoing war.

We will bring back Iran to stone ages, where they belong, says Donald Trump

Donald Trump, on Tuesday night, said the United States would wrap up its military operation in Iran in two or three weeks. “We will be leaving very soon,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

The impact of the war is being felt in energy markets. The average gas price in the United States has climbed to $4 a gallon, its highest level since 2022.

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