Donald Trump makes major announcement, says parameters for deal to end Iran war reached, pauses new strikes

Donald Trump said he had reached the decision after being "asked" by Iran and other countries in the Middle East to "hold off" on any attack to allow for a deal to be reached.

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In over 4 months, Donald Trump spent over Rs 3.64 lakh crore in military operations

New Delhi: In a significant development, US President Donald Trump on Sunday said that he has cancelled strikes against Iran subject to “rapidly” striking a deal with the country. In a post on Truth Social, the US president wrote: “I have agreed, for the future benefit of the WORLD and, likewise, the survival of a successful and prosperous Iran, to cancel the attack, subject to being able to rapidly make a DEAL.”

The US president further added that the decision had been taken alongside Israel. It is important to note that the announcement came amid US media reports that the US might have been planning new, intense strikes on Iran over the weekend.

To recall, Tehran earlier had accused the United States of escalating tensions in the West Asia. Tehran has said that any regional state co-operating with Washington would be “engulfed by the flames of war”. Trump said he had reached the decision after being “asked” by Iran and other countries in the Middle East to “hold off” on any attack to allow for a deal to be reached.

He added that any agreement would include the “Immediate, Complete, and Total OPENING OF THE HORMUZ STRAIT, and an end to Iran’s nuclear threat”.

The US government had earlier urged Americans across the Middle East to be alert and ready to leave “should there be escalation” in the region.

“Americans currently in the Middle East should exercise caution and heightened vigilance and should be prepared for flight cancellations, periodic airspace closures, and potential travel disruptions,” the security alert said on Saturday.

Trump speaks with Saudi crown prince amid push for resolution to US-Iran war

President Donald Trump on Sunday spoke with Saudi Arabia’s crown prince on Saturday, according to the reports. The reports further add that Prince Mohammed bin Salman reinforced Saudi Arabia’s desire for de-escalation during the call and raised concerns about plans for potential strikes on Iran, multiple people familiar with the matter said.

Officials from mediating nations, including Qatar and Pakistan, have been urgently working to stave off a new escalation in the conflict, fielding calls with officials from Iran and the United States, including Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff, according to three people familiar with the matter.

An immediate goal has been to work out an arrangement between Iran and Oman to allow commercial traffic to resume flowing through the Strait of Hormuz.

Earlier, CNN had reported that the US was planning fresh strikes on Iran as soon as this weekend, citing two officials familiar with the plans. “We will be hitting them very hard,” Trump said at a Cabinet meeting Friday. “At some point, they’re going to say, ‘We just can’t take it anymore.'”