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Donald Trump halts Project Freedom after IRGC issues open threat to ships, says use only one route through Strait of Hormuz

Donald Trump halts ‘Project Freedom’ after IRGC issues open threat to ships, says ‘use only one route through Strait of Hormuz’

US President Donald Trump, on the other hand, has said that "Project Freedom" is being paused for the time being, just a day after announcing its launch.

Strait of Hormuz (File Image)

New Delhi: In a significant development, the Navy of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has issued a fresh warning to ships trying to pass through the Strait of Hormuz. The IRGC Navy said that vessels must use only the route designated by it while transiting the strait. It further added that using any other route would not be safe and could invite decisive action. US President Donald Trump, on the other hand, has said that “Project Freedom” is being paused for the time being, just a day after announcing its launch.

IRGC Navy threatens action

In a post on the social media platform X, the IRGC Navy said that all vessels intending to pass through the strait must use Iran’s pre-declared corridor. It also said that any deviation from the route would be met with strict action. In its statement, the IRGC Navy described the designated path as the only safe route for transiting the strait.

Also Read: Will US resume strikes on Iran? Donald Trump warns Tehran of action if ‘they misbehave’

It is important to note that the warning from Iran came after Donald Trump’s announcement that he would launch “Project Freedom” to provide safe passage to ships through the Strait. The US president Trump had said that the US Navy would guide vessels out of the Persian Gulf that had been stranded there for months. However, he has now decided to halt the initiative.

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Iran attacks US Navy ships

Two US destroyers had crossed the Strait of Hormuz and entered the Persian Gulf earlier on Monday. The United States claimed that Iran had launched attacks on its ships, but these were successfully repelled. Trump said that the US Navy destroyed at least seven small Iranian speedboats. Meanwhile, Iran accused the US of violating a ceasefire and warned it to stay away from the Strait of Hormuz.

Also Read: US at war with Iran because we can’t let ‘lunatics’ have nukes: Donald Trump

President Donald Trump on Tuesday has rejected Iran’s military capabilities and highlighted that Tehran should surrender. While speaking in the Oval Office, Trump said that Iran’s military could “only operate children’s toys.”

The US president claimed that Iran wants a deal but is not agreeing out of arrogance. “They are just playing games, but let me tell you—they want a deal. Who wouldn’t, when your military has been completely destroyed?” he said.

“We have mutually decided to pause Project Freedom for some time, although the blockade will remain fully in place. This is being done to see whether a deal can be finalized and signed,” said Donald Trump, President of the United States.

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