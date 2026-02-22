Donald Trump to visit India soon? White House announces US president’s China visit dates, Quadrilateral Security dialogue likely to get…

Home

The US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, has said that Trump is willing to visit India and that the trip could happen soon. However, considering US tariffs and Trump’s outspoken remarks against India, the likelihood of such a visit is seen as uncertain.

US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi: In a significant development, the White House on Saturday announced the dates for US President Donald Trump’s China visit. The White House stated that Trump will travel to China on March 31. During the visit, he is scheduled to hold a major meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. It is important to note that the announcement of Trump’s China trip comes after the US Supreme Court declared the tariffs imposed by his administration illegal.

To recall, the US president had announced heavy tariffs against China in the first month of his second term. However, he later softened his stance following Beijing’s response. Since then, Donald Trump has taken a more measured approach towards China while maintaining his aggressive rhetoric against the rest of the world.

Why is Trump’s China visit important?

It is a known fact that both the United States and China are the world’s two largest economies, therefore, the entire globe would be watching closely all the development from the meeting. This will be Trump’s first visit to China since assuming office for the second time. His previous trip to China took place in November 2017 during his first term.

Later this year, Xi Jinping is also expected to visit the United States. Trump and Xi held a phone conversation on February 4, describing their discussion as friendly and constructive.

Trump heading to China before possible India visit

Reports had earlier suggested that after taking the oath of office, Trump would visit India for the QUAD summit. However, that visit remains uncertain. Experts are of the opinion that the US president is hesitant to take strong steps against China. Beijing claims that QUAD was formed specifically to counter it and has consistently criticized the grouping.

Donald Trump willing to visit India

Talking to the media, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor earlier had said that Donald Trump is willing to visit India and that the trip could happen soon. However, considering US tariffs against India, the likelihood of such a visit is seen as uncertain.

What is QUAD?

QUAD (Quadrilateral Security Dialogue) is an informal strategic grouping comprising India, United States, Japan, and Australia. The moot objective of the QUAD is to ensure a “free, open, and inclusive” Indo-Pacific region.

However, it is often viewed as an alliance aimed at balancing China’s growing regional influence. Member countries cooperate on maritime security, disaster response, and critical technologies.

