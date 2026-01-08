Bad news for China, Russia as Donald Trump plans to build super powerful US military, announces MASSIVE increase in defense budget, allocates...

Home

Trump described the present time as very difficult and dangerous, and said that a higher budget would strengthen national security.

New Delhi: In a major move, US President Donald Trump has increased the military budget of America by 50 percent for the year 2027. Calling this a necessary step for America’s “dream military,” Trump said that a strong army can deter any enemy and keep the country safe. In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said that the US should raise its military budget for 2027 from USD 1 trillion to USD 1.5 trillion. He further informed that this decision was taken after discussions with lawmakers and senior officials. Trump described the present time as very difficult and dangerous, and said that a higher budget would strengthen national security.

“After long and difficult discussions with senators, members of Congress, ministers, and other political representatives, I have decided that for the good of our country—especially in these very difficult and dangerous times—our military budget for 2027 should not be USD 1 trillion, but USD 1.5 trillion,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

He said that the increased spending would build a military force capable of keeping the country safe regardless of the enemy.

Connection Between Tariffs and Increased Defense Budget

Donald Trump has once again credited the tariffs that helped him to increase the defense budget. The US president said that the revenue generated from the tariffs made it possible to increase defense spending.

He further added that the defence budget of US would have remained at USD1 trillion level if the massive sums coming in from tariffs imposed on other countries had not been available. The US President stated that revenue from tariffs has now made it possible to fund a larger military, reduce debt, and provide financial benefits to Americans.

US Defense Budget Has Increased in Recent Years

The defense spending to the US defense has risen rapidly in the recent years. To recall, in 2021, the defense budget was USD 721 billion, which increased to USD 901 billion by 2025. The announcement of the proposed increase in the US military budget has come at a time when, under Trump’s leadership, the United States has expanded its military activities around the world. On Wednesday, the U.S. seized a Russian-flagged oil tanker in the North Atlantic.

