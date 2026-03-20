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Donald Trump in massive trouble as US loses 16 military aircraft in Iran war, three F-15 fighter jet aircraft shot down, President now plans to...

Donald Trump in massive trouble as US loses 16 military aircraft in Iran war, three F-15 fighter jet aircraft shot down, President now plans to…

Earlier, in 2025, Houthi rebels in Yemen had shot down several American Reaper drones. The Houthi rebels receive weapons and training from Iran.

Donald Trump in Massive trouble as US loses 16 military aircraft in Iran war

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump is reportedly under massive pressure ever since the war with Iran broke out, as it is proving extremely costly for the United States. According to the reports, the United States has lost 16 military aircraft in the first 20 days of the conflict. This includes 10 MQ-9 Reaper drone strike drones, which were targeted by Iran. In addition, half a dozen other aircraft were severely damaged in attacks or accidents. The major setback came when three F-15 fighter jet aircraft were shot down in Kuwait due to friendly fire

US Air Tanker Crash

A US KC-135 Stratotanker crashed in Iraq during an operation. All six crew members on board were killed in the incident. According to reports, five other aircraft stationed at Prince Salman Air Base in Saudi Arabia were damaged when an Iranian missile struck the military base.

Here are some of the key details:

Iranian security forces have so far targeted only unmanned Reaper drones, according to a Bloomberg report

At least nine of them were destroyed mid-air.

In addition, one Reaper drone was hit by a ballistic missile at an airfield in Jordan.

An F-35 fighter jet—considered one of the most advanced in the US arsenal—made an emergency landing at an American airbase in the Middle East. It was allegedly targeted by Iran.

CNN reported, citing a Central Command spokesperson, stated that the aircraft landed safely and the pilot is in stable condition.

During the war, the loss of military aircraft could increase difficulties for the US President.

The United States did not suffer such losses even during its four-month operation in Libya.

In 2011, during the military intervention in Libya, only three military aircraft losses were reported, including one US Navy drone.

Here’s why US aircraft are suffering more losses:

Experts are of the opinion that conducting operations on a large scale could be a reason for the higher losses. However, the US Central Command, on the other hand, has refused to comment on this and said it will not discuss the assessment of wartime losses. It is important to note that this is not the first time US aircraft have been damaged.

Earlier, in 2025, Houthi rebels in Yemen had shot down several American Reaper drones. The Houthi rebels receive weapons and training from Iran.

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