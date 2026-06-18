Is Trump defending Iran’s missile programme? US President issues big statement, says stopping Tehran from having ballistic missiles would be unfair

According to Israeli officials, Tehran's missile arsenal has long been a central component of its broader strategic and security posture.

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US President Donald Trump

New Delhi: In a significant development, US President Donald Trump has issued a major statement regarding Iran’s ballistic missile programme. Donald Trump, while speaking on Wednesday, said that Iran should be allowed to possess some ballistic missiles. While addressing a press conference on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Paris, Trump argued that it would be unfair if Iran were denied missiles while other countries possessed them. Referring to the missile capabilities of Saudi Arabia and Qatar, he said that, by comparison, it would be reasonable for Iran to have missiles as well.

Taking aim at critics who oppose Iran’s missile programme, Trump said that some people are willing to allow Saudi Arabia to possess missiles but object when Iran seeks the same capability. “That’s not how it works,” he remarked. Trump also downplayed the threat posed by missiles compared with nuclear weapons, stating that ballistic missiles do not have the capacity to destroy the entire planet in the way nuclear bombs potentially can.

Trump’s Remarks Could Be a Setback for Israel

It is important to note that the agreement between the United States and Iran does not specifically address Iran’s missile programme, Trump’s apparent downplaying of the issue signals a significant shift in US policy. If Iran is allowed to retain its ballistic missile capabilities, it could be viewed as a setback for Israel. When Israel, with U.S. support, launched military action against Iran on February 28, one of its primary objectives was to dismantle Tehran’s missile programme.

Israel has consistently argued that Iran uses its missile programme as a shield, enabling it to pursue nuclear ambitions while deterring efforts to prevent it from developing nuclear weapons. According to Israeli officials, Tehran’s missile arsenal has long been a central component of its broader strategic and security posture.

US and Iran Sign Agreement

Hours after Trump’s press conference, reports emerged that the presidents of the United States and Iran had formally signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU). Trump signed the document during a dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Palace of Versailles. Iran, meanwhile, confirmed that President Masoud Pezeshkian had also signed the agreement.

Speaking to reporters before departing from Versailles, Trump said, “The MoU has been signed. I signed it at Versailles. I have just signed it.” The White House also confirmed that Trump had signed the memorandum aimed at ending the conflict involving Iran during his visit to Versailles.

Earlier, on Sunday, US Vice President JD Vance and Iran’s chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf had digitally signed the agreement, paving the way for the formal endorsement by both presidents.