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Donald Trump in trouble? Iran issues stern warning to US President, Parliament Speaker says Everything will burn if...

Donald Trump in trouble? Iran issues stern warning to US President, Parliament Speaker says ‘Everything will burn if…’

The US president had given the deadline to Iran to either reach an agreement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or be prepared to face devastating attacks on its infrastructure.

New Delhi: Speaker of Iran’s Parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has issued a stern warning to US President Donald Trump against attacks on Iran. In a statement, Ghalibaf said that any “reckless” actions by the United States against Iran would set the entire region on fire. It is important to note that Ghalibaf made these remarks in response to Trump’s latest threats. Trump had warned of attacking Iran’s power plants and bridges if the Strait of Hormuz is not reopened.

Ghalibaf, on Sunday, wrote on X: “Your reckless actions are pushing every American family into a living hell, and our entire region will burn because you are following the orders of Benjamin Netanyahu. Make no mistake—nothing will be achieved through war crimes. The real solution is to respect the rights of the Iranian people and end this dangerous game.”

What did Donald Trump say?

On Sunday, US President Donald Trump extended the deadline he had set for Iran by 24 hours. The US president had given the deadline to Iran to either reach an agreement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or be prepared to face devastating attacks on its infrastructure.

Trump said that Iran should quickly accept US conditions, reach a deal, and reopen the Strait of Hormuz. He warned that if this does not happen, he would carry out his threat to destroy Iran’s power plants and bridges. Tehran has described this threat of attacks on infrastructure as a war crime.

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Donald Trump’s threats over the Strait of Hormuz

Iran carried out multiple retaliatory actions after the attacks launched by the United States and Israel on February 28. In response to the attacks, it blocked the shipping route through the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial passage for transporting oil and gas from Gulf countries worldwide.

Due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, several countries are facing fuel and gas shortages, leading to rising oil prices. The impact is also being felt in the United States, increasing pressure on Donald Trump. In recent days, the US President has made multiple posts regarding this issue, even using abusive language on social media at one point.

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