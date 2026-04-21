Home

News

Donald Trump to lift blockade on the Strait of Hormuz? US President issues major statement ahead of talks with Iran, warns of...

Donald Trump to lift blockade on the Strait of Hormuz? US President issues major statement ahead of talks with Iran, warns of…

Donald Trump, on Sunday, had announced that a delegation from Washington would arrive in Islamabad on Monday evening for negotiations. However, the situation regarding the talks is still unclear.

US President Donald Trump and Mojtaba Khamenei

New Delhi: In a significant development, US President Donald Trump on Monday said that the United States will not lift the blockade on Iranian ports until an agreement is reached. The statement comes at a time when uncertainty persists over the second round of talks between Iran and the United States in Pakistan. President Trump has also said that if no agreement is reached, he will not extend the ceasefire with Iran and hinted at the possibility of resuming hostilities.

Donald Trump took to his social media handle and wrote that the blockade around the Strait of Hormuz is severely impacting Iran. He added that the United States currently has no intention of lifting the blockade and claimed that the country is clearly winning in this conflict.

“Will Bomb Iran,” says US President Donald Trump

Donald Trump has issued a major statement and said that if no agreement is reached by the ceasefire deadline on Wednesday evening, “a lot of bombs will start falling again.” He further added that if both sides fail to reach a deal, the fighting could resume immediately.

Donald Trump, regarding the Islamabad talks, said that negotiations with Iran should take place. Iran’s Foreign Ministry, on the other hand, stated that there are currently no plans to participate in the talks. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said that they do not believe in ultimatums and will act to safeguard their national interests.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Uncertainty Over Islamabad Talks

Vice President JD Vance, White House envoy Steve Witkoff, and Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner have departed for Pakistan for talks. Donald Trump, on Sunday, had announced that a delegation from Washington would arrive in Islamabad on Monday evening for negotiations. However, the situation regarding the talks is still unclear.

Trump also said that he has no issue meeting top leaders of Iran. “I have no problem meeting them,” he stated. The United States held its first direct talks with Iran in Pakistan on April 11 and 12. Preparations are now underway for a second round of discussions, but Iran’s stance remains uncertain.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.