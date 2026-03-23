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Iranian President issues a stern warning to Donald Trump, hits back at his 48-hour ultimatum, calls US threats reckless

Iranian President issues a stern warning to Donald Trump, hits back at his 48-hour ultimatum, calls US threats ‘reckless’

On Sunday, Iran’s representative to the International Maritime Organization (IMO), Ali Mousavi, said that the route is open to all except vessels from "enemy countries."

Iranian President issues a stern warning to Donald Trump

New Delhi: In a significant development, President Masoud Pezeshkian has reacted to Donald Trump’s 48-hour ultimatum to Iran regarding the Strait of Hormuz. President Masoud Pezeshkian, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), wrote, “The illusion of wiping Iran off the map actually reflects the desperation that stands before the firm resolve of a nation that has shaped history. Threats and terror do not weaken our determination—they only make it stronger. The Strait of Hormuz is open to all, except those who violate our land and sovereignty. We are fully prepared to confront any reckless threat on the battlefield with firmness and decisiveness.”

Donald Trump, in a post on his social media platform Truth Social, had warned that if Iran does not reopen this crucial maritime route within two days without any conditions or threats, the United States would bomb and destroy its power plants.

As per the Türkiye Today report, a senior Iranian official has asked citizens of Israel and Gulf countries to prepare for possible disruptions following Donald Trump’s warning over the Strait of Hormuz. Ismail Sakeb Isfahani, an associate of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, urged people to stock up on water and keep their phones charged within the next 48 hours.

Here are some of the key details:

Isfahani said that the situation in the Strait of Hormuz has increased pressure on Trump

If the US and Israel target Iranian infrastructure in the region, this pressure could intensify further.

Iran’s First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref warned that if Iran’s infrastructure is attacked, the entire region could face a large-scale power crisis.

He stated, “An attack on Iran’s energy infrastructure could lead to widespread blackouts across the region.”

Hormuz open to all except enemies

Responding to Donald Trump’s threat, Iran had recently said that the Strait of Hormuz remains open to everyone except its enemies. As per the Reuters report, Iran does not intend to completely shut down this crucial maritime route.

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On Sunday, Iran’s representative to the International Maritime Organization (IMO), Ali Mousavi, said that the route is open to all except vessels from “enemy countries.” By enemies, Mousavi was directly referring to the United States, Israel, and their allies. He added that any ship complying with Iran’s security regulations and not linked to its adversaries would be allowed to pass through the strait.

Why has tension escalated over the Strait of Hormuz?

It is important to note that the Strait of Hormuz is one of the most important maritime routes in the world. Nearly 20 percent of the world’s oil and gas passes through this corridor. Iran holds geographical control over it, giving it significant strategic influence. Following attacks by the US and Israel, Iran has initiated countermeasures, tightening restrictions and control over vessels passing through the strait.

Disruptions in oil and gas supply via this route have already led to rising global oil prices. In short, this is no longer just a dispute over a sea route, but a larger conflict involving energy security and geopolitical power balance.

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