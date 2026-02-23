Big blow to Donald Trump as customs decides to stop collecting US tariffs deemed illegal by Supreme Court from THIS date

Home

The US Customs and Border Protection has said it will halt the collection of tariffs imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.

New Delhi: In a recent order, the US Customs and Border Protection has said it will halt the collection of tariffs imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, after a Supreme Court verdict deemed such US tariffs as illegal. It is important to note that despite the Supreme Court’s decision that ruled President Donald Trump’s “reciprocal” tariffs are illegal, US importers were still paying duties on goods entering the country as the CBP was yet to update its Cargo System Management Service to remove the duties imposed by Trump under the IEEPA.

“Duties imposed pursuant to IEEPA under the following presidential actions, including all modifications and amendments, will no longer be in effect and will no longer be collected for goods entered for consumption or withdrawn from warehouse for consumption, on or after 12:00 a.m. eastern time on February 24, 2026,” a CBP statement on govdelivery.com read.

