‘It’s Just Not Fair’: Donald Trump reacts to Mexico violence after Drug Lord El Mencho’s killing, shares cryptic post, says…

Donald Trump reacts to Mexico violence after Drug Lord El Mencho's killing

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump on Monday shared a cryptic post hours after the Mexican military killed the most-wanted drug lord, El Mencho. In the post, the US president said, “We’re Winning too much, it’s just not fair! President DJT.” The US has claimed it provided intelligence support in Sunday’s drug raids. The Mexican military launched an operation on Sunday and killed the powerful drug lord Nemesio “El Mencho” Oseguera, leading to a wave of violence in various parts of the country. The 59-year-old was the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel.

According to the reports, El Mencho was wounded in a clash with soldiers in the town of Tapalpa, in Jalisco state, and died while being flown to Mexico City, the army said in a statement. He had a $15 million US bounty on his head.

Started operating around 2009, the Jalisco New Generation Cartel is one of the most powerful and fastest-growing criminal organisations in Mexico. According to the US National Counterterrorism Center, CJNG traffics drugs to Australia, Canada, Europe, Africa and South America.

Who Was El Mencho?

El Mencho was born in 1966 in Aguililla, Michoacán

He spent time in the US during the 1980s before returning home to Mexico where he initially partnered with other traffickers.

He went on to establish what would become the CJNG with a group of accomplices during the late 2000s.

During his time at the helm, the cartel rose through Mexico’s criminal underworld to become one of the country’s most powerful and violent gangs.

The CJNG expanded into extortion, kidnapping, money laundering, fuel theft, and drug trafficking.

The group has been linked to smuggling large amounts of fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cocaine into the US, fueling America’s opioid epidemic.

Known for avoiding the limelight, El Mencho was rarely photographed or seen in public.

He eschewed the typical persona of Mexican drug lords, making few confirmed public appearances.

Indian Embassy In Mexico Issued Advisory

The Indian Embassy has urged Indians living in Jalisco State, Tamaulipas State, areas of Michoacan State, Guerrero State, Nuevo Leon State to stay home and avoid unnecessary movements as the security operations are underway.

The embassy also issued a helpline number and contact 911 in case of an emergency.

“Avoid crowds. Keep family and friends advised of your location and well-being via phone, text, and social media. For assistance, please contact the Embassy of India at +52-55-4847-7539,” the embassy said.

El Mencho’s killing: ‘US provided intellegence’

Karoline Leavitt, the Assistant to the President and the 36th White House Press Secretary, posted on X, “The United States provided intelligence support to the Mexican government in order to assist with an operation in Talpalpa, Jalisco, Mexico, in which Nemesio ‘El Mencho’ Oseguera Cervantes, an infamous drug lord and leader within the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, was eliminated.”

“Last year, President Trump rightfully designated the Jalisco New Generation Cartel as a Foreign Terrorist Organization — because that’s exactly what it is. In this operation, three additional cartel members were killed, three were wounded, and two were arrested,” she said.

