‘Historic USD 300 billion deal’: US to get new Reliance-backed oil refinery, Donald Trump calls it ‘massive win’

According to the reports, the project is planned at the Port of Brownsville in Texas and expected to increase energy production and generate thousands of jobs.

New Delhi: In a major development, US President Donald Trump has announced a historic USD 300 billion deal to build the first new oil refinery in the country in 50 years. The deal is backed by Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries. According to the reports, the project is planned at the Port of Brownsville in Texas and expected to increase energy production and generate thousands of jobs. Calling it a landmark deal for the US energy sector, President Donald Trump wrote on Truth said, “America is returning to REAL ENERGY DOMINANCE! Today I am proud to announce that America First Refining is opening the FIRST new US Oil Refinery in 50 YEARS in Brownsville, Texas.”

THIS IS A HISTORIC $300 BILLION DOLLAR DEAL — THE BIGGEST IN US HISTORY, A MASSIVE WIN for American Workers, Energy, and the GREAT People of South Texas!” Trump said. “Thank you to our partners in India, and their largest privately held Energy Company, Reliance, for this tremendous Investment,” Trump added. As per the US president, the refinery project was made possible due to his administration’s policies aimed at boosting domestic industry.

“It is because of our America First Agenda, streamlining Permits, and lowering Taxes, that have attracted Billions of Dollars in Deals coming back to our Nation,” he said. Trump said the new refinery would fuel US markets, strengthen national security and boost energy production, while also creating significant economic impact in the region.

“A new Refinery at the Port of Brownsville will fuel US Markets, strengthen our National Security, boost American Energy production, deliver Billions of Dollars in Economic impact, and will be THE CLEANEST REFINERY IN THE WORLD,” he said.

The US president further claimed the facility would support global exports and generate thousands of jobs in South Texas. “It will power Global Exports, and bring THOUSANDS of long overdue Jobs and Growth to a Region that deserves it. This is what AMERICAN ENERGY DOMINANCE looks like. AMERICA FIRST, ALWAYS!” Trump added.

Here are some of the key details:

It is important to note that the announcement comes as the Trump administration continues to pursue its policy of “energy dominance,” which supports expanding production of oil, natural gas and coal.

It also comes at a time when global oil and gas supplies have faced disruptions amid the escalating Middle East conflict, pushing energy security and supply concerns to the forefront.

Tensions surged after Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in joint US-Israel strikes on February 28.

Iran, on the other hand, launched attacks on Israeli and US-linked targets across several Gulf countries.

The conflict has also affected the Strait of Hormuz, a critical shipping route through which nearly 20% of the world’s oil supply passes, further unsettling global energy markets.

White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt, while addressing the concerns over rising fuel prices, earlier said the increase would be temporary. “Rest assured to the American people, the recent increase in oil and gas prices is temporary, and this operation will result in lower gas prices in the long term. Once the national security objectives of Operation Epic Fury are fully achieved, Americans will see oil and gas prices drop rapidly, potentially even lower than they were prior to the start of the operation,” she said.

