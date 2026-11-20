Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Xi historic trilateral summit: Nuclear weapons, Ukraine, Iran, war on agenda

After roughly 90 minutes of talks, Donald Trump, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin adopted a short, four-point joint ‘declaration on peace’

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Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Xi historic trilateral summit: Nuclear weapons, Ukraine, Iran, war were on agenda | image: AI

Trump, Putin, Xi Trilateral Summit: United States President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin and their Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, held a trilateral summit in Shenzhen on Thursday. All eyes were on the historic summit when the leaders of the three global powers met. The meeting lasted 90 minutes, after which the three leaders adopted a short, four-point joint “Declaration on Peace”. They called for reforms in the United Nations to strengthen it to tackle global challenges. The trio also slammed international courts, including the International Criminal Court (ICC), which issued an arrest warrant for the Russian President. Trump, Putin and Xi said that the courts should respect national sovereignty and government officials’ legal immunity.

What were the key outcomes of the summit?

In a few words, not much. World leader summits usually involve detailed planning and behind-the-scenes talks to finalise concrete agreements. If we go by that standard, the meeting achieved little. However, the message the meeting sent is expected to resonate worldwide. For example – Washington has long stayed out of the International Criminal Court (ICC) to protect its national sovereignty.