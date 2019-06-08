Washington DC: The United States (US) President Donald Trump, on Friday, said that NASA should not be talking about Moon and focus on much bigger things including Mars. In a confusing tweet, Trump went on to say that Moon is a part of Mars after which reactions started pouring in from all over the world.

For all of the money we are spending, NASA should NOT be talking about going to the Moon – We did that 50 years ago. They should be focused on the much bigger things we are doing, including Mars (of which the Moon is a part), Defense and Science! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 7, 2019

While Trump’s tweet on Moon being a part of Mars is unclear, he was talking about NASA’s space exploration project, Moon to Mars, of which moon is a part. NASA, on its website, has stated that NASA will push the boundaries of human exploration forward to the Moon and on to Mars.

“NASA is working to establish a permanent human presence on the Moon within the next decade to uncover new scientific discoveries and lay the foundation for private companies to build a lunar economy,” stated the website.

However, in May, Trump had said that they are restoring NASA to greatness and going back to Moon before Mars.

Under my Administration, we are restoring @NASA to greatness and we are going back to the Moon, then Mars. I am updating my budget to include an additional $1.6 billion so that we can return to Space in a BIG WAY! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 13, 2019

NASA’s website says that the Artemis program would send the first woman and the next man to the Moon by 2024 and develop a sustainable human presence on the Moon by 2028.

In December last year, Trump had also signed an order directing NASA to focus on returning humans to the moon. Apart from space exploration, the administration is planning to develop a military component known as the Space force.