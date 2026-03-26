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Donald Trump wants to keep India in loop, says ex-diplomat - Is there a Pakistan angle?

‘Donald Trump wants to keep India in loop’, says ex-diplomat – Is there a Pakistan angle?

Amid the escalating tensions and ongoing energy crisis, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that Tehran has allowed safe passage of vessels for friendly countries, which includes India.

‘Donald Trump wants to keep India in loop’, says ex-diplomat - Is there a Pakistan angle?

New Delhi: When the Iran war entered its 25th day, United States President Donald Trump called up Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. On Monday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and External Affairs Minister Jaishankar had a telephonic conversation. When these conversations between leaders took place, the American Under Secretary of War was on an India visit. All these developments and their timings raised a question that – Why now? Former diplomat Gurjit Singh shared his views on these developments and stated that US President calling PM Modi means that Washington wants to keep New Delhi in the loop. Singh told news agency ANI that India is emerging as one of the largest economies, but it is currently impacted by the ongoing war and is still playing neutral and not taking sides. But what does it mean?

What Did Former Diplomat Gurjit Singh Say?

Singh, while reacting to Trump’s call to PM Modi, stated that this was the first call by the US President to the PM amid the ongoing war, which is extremely important and shows positive trends.

“He (US President Trump) called Prime Minister Narendra Modi which shows that they want to keep India in the loop and they want to consult India and therefore the Indian role in it, keeping in touch with all sides, seems to be having a bearing, also including the fact that India as the largest economies deeply impacted by the war and not taking sides…As you said, this was the first call by President Trump, and I think this was extremely important, showing positive trends, which will help India if they succeed,” Singh said.

Iran Denies US Peace Talks, Ex-Diplomat Expects Strong Response From Trump

Sharing his views on Iranian officials denying any peace talks with Washington, former Indian Diplomat Suresh Goel expressed that he expected serious remarks from the US President regarding his claims over talks with Tehran.

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“US President Trump has been saying that he is talking to top leadership in Iran, and Iran’s top leadership is saying that we are not talking to Trump. On the other hand, Trump says that there is no top leadership in Iran, so who is he talking to? I would have expected a much more serious kind of statement from him. There was a statement from Iran in the morning that they will not talk to anyone from the USA except JD Vance. Now, why him and why no one else, I have no idea. I do hope that some kind of conversation is taking place. Without any political agreement, any kind of peace is fragile,” he said.

Iran Stops Pakistan-Bound Vessel, Former Diplomat Highlighted India’s Strong Ties With Tehran

Reacting on reports of Iran turning back a Pakistan-bound container vessel attempting to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, former diplomat Veena Sikri said that the development shows New Delhi’s strong bilateral and strategic relationship with Tehran.

“I think this is a clear indication that India has a very close relationship with Iran. Our PM has spoken at least twice to the Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. India was almost the first ship, after China, that was escorted through the Strait of Hormuz and allowed to go. Iran has been stopping many ships. The fact that they have stopped the ship of Pakistan shows that Pakistan has not been talking to them about it. Obviously, you have to build up your own relationship… So, we have to focus more on our own interests,” Sikri said.

Iran Allows Safe Passage for Vessels From Friendly Nations

Amid the escalating tensions and ongoing energy crisis, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that Tehran has allowed safe passage of vessels for friendly countries, which includes India, through the crucial Strait of Hormuz. Friendly countries included – China, Russia, India, Iraq, and Pakistan.

(With ANI inputs)

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