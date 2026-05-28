Donald Trump warns Iran over nuclear weapons, says he ‘doesn’t care’ about midterms

During the cabinet meeting, Trump dismissed concerns of war affecting the Republicans' performance at home.

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Donald Trump warns Iran over nuclear weapons, says he ‘doesn’t care’ about midterms | Image: ANI

Washington DC: United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) said that he remains committed to securing a favourable peace deal with Iran. He also warned that he “won’t be outlasted” and does not “care about the midterm” elections.

Speaking during a cabinet meeting, he rejected claims that the ongoing war with Iran is affecting the Republicans’ performance at home, pressing that he remained determined towards stopping the Middle Eastern country from developing nuclear weapons.

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“They thought they were going to outwait me, you know? We’ll outwait him; he’s got the midterms, I don’t care about the midterms,” he said.

“Iran cannot have nuclear weapons. I’m doing that for the world, not just for us,” he added.

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Speaking about the Strait of Hormuz, Trump said tie will be “open to everybody”, adding that this remains part of the ceasefire negotiations.

“It’s international waters. Nobody’s going to control it. We’re going to watch over it. We’ll watch over it, but nobody’s going to control it,” Trump said. “That’s part of the negotiation that we have.”

He also warned Oman not to interfere in the Strait of Hormuz negotiations, while rejecting the idea of a short-term deal that would allow Iran and Oman to control the critical waterway on which the world oil and gas supply largely depends.

“Oman will behave just like everybody else, or we’ll have to blow ’em up,” he said.

The US president reiterated that he believes Iranian leaders “want very much to make a deal”.

Acknowledging that the diplomatic breakthrough has not yet materialised, Trump noted that while current progress remains incomplete, he expects a successful resolution. “So far, they haven’t gotten there. We’re not satisfied with it, but we will be. We will be,” Trump said.

However, the American leader paired his diplomatic optimism with a stark, uncompromising warning of further unilateral action should talks collapse entirely, stating, “Either that or we’ll have to finish the job.”

Meanwhile, the White House has flatly denied a broadcast by Iranian state television asserting that Tehran and Washington had successfully negotiated a preliminary blueprint to halt the ongoing hostilities in West Asia, branding the claims a “complete fabrication”.

The state-backed Iranian broadcast had detailed an alleged outline of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), asserting that the framework mandated the United States dismantle its naval blockade against Iran and pull back its military deployments from Gulf waters to facilitate a comprehensive regional truce.

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The White House said in a post on X, “This report from Iranian-controlled media is not true and the MOU they ‘released’ is a complete fabrication. Nobody should believe what the Iranian state media is putting out. FACTS MATTER.”

According to the unverified claims aired by Iranian state networks, international merchant transit across the vital Strait of Hormuz was projected to normalise to pre-conflict frequencies within thirty days.

The proposed arrangement reportedly depended on some conditions, including complete withdrawal of US forces from areas surrounding Iran.

The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the most important shipping routes in the world. It carries a large share of global crude oil supplies from the Persian Gulf to international markets. India also imports a large portion of its crude oil and LPG supplies through the Strait.

(wiht ANI inputs)