‘US will probably strike tonight’: Trump warns of fresh attack on Iran after calling off ceasefire

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said the ceasefire deal with Iran is “over”, hinting at fresh attacks on Tehran and other parts of the country.

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Donald Trump has warned of fresh attacks on Iran. File Image

United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday warned Iran of fresh attacks after calling off the ceasefire deal. He said that the US will probably attack Iran tonight (July 8).

Addressing the press during a bilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of NATO, he said, “US will give license so that Patriot air defence systems can be made overseas for Ukraine to counter Russia.” He further said, “US may strike Iran’s civilian infrastructure, try to take Kharg Island with ceasefire in tatters.”

Earlier in the day, he ended the ceasefire deal with Tehran after the latter launched fresh attacks on US military bases in the Gulf. Responding to questions about the status of the war-ending memorandum of understanding before the NATO summit in Ankara, Trump said he considered the matter finished and did not want to pursue it further.

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“They’re scum. They’re sick people. They’re led by sick people,” he told reporters. “As far as I’m concerned, it’s just a waste of time dealing with them.”

NATO chief backs US strikes on Iran

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on Wednesday defended the recent US military strikes on Iran, calling them “absolutely necessary” after Tehran allegedly attacked three commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz. Delivering his doorstep statement ahead of the 2026 NATO Summit in Ankara, Rutte said that the US strikes were in relation to Iran’s violation of the ceasefire as part of the 14-point memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Washington and Tehran to end the hostilities in West Asia.

“I think it was absolutely necessary because when you have a ceasefire, Iran is basically violating the ceasefire. We’ve seen what happened yesterday with ships being attacked. I think it is totally crucial that the US forcefully react,” the NATO chief said.

Also Read | Donald Trump warns Iran, says ‘make a deal or we’ll finish…’

This comes after the US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that American forces had carried out a fresh round of offensive strikes against Iran on July 7, targeting more than 80 sites in response to Tehran’s latest attacks on commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

According to a statement by CENTCOM, the strikes targeted Iranian air defence systems, command and control networks, coastal radar installations, anti-ship missile capabilities, and more than 60 Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) small boats operating in and around the strategic waterway.

With inputs from agencies