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US will win Iran war peacefully or otherwise: Donald Trump warns Tehran, says no Chinese intervention needed

‘US will win Iran war peacefully or otherwise’: Donald Trump warns Tehran, says no Chinese intervention needed

US President Donald Trump slammed NATO and has made a big statement regarding Iran's military. Read details here.

'US will win Iran war peacefully or otherwise': Donald Trump warns Tehran, says no Chinese intervention needed( Photo Credit: Reuters)

The situation in Iran has remained tense since February 28, when the United States and Israel launched coordinated strikes on targets in Tehran and other Iranian cities, triggering a wider regional conflict. Top leaders, including Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, were even killed. After a ‘love tap’ remark, Trump has once again made a new statement against Iran’s military. On Tuesday(local time), US President Donald Trump told reporters that the Iranian military has been “decimated” and stated that the US “is going to win this war peacefully or otherwise.” He made these comments before leaving for China.

Also Read: US-Iran War Big Update: Donald Trump rejects Tehran’s response to US ceasefire proposal, calls it ‘totally unacceptable’

Why did Donald Trump say the US will win Iran war “peacefully or otherwise”?

When asked whether he was looking for any Chinese assistance in relation to Iran, Trump replied, “No, I don’t think we need any help with Iran. We’ll win it one way or the other. We’ll win it peacefully or otherwise. Their Navy’s gone, their Air Force is gone, every single element of their war machine is gone.” Answering another question about Iran, Trump stated that the country is defeated militarily and that, “They’ll either do the right thing or we’ll finish the job. “The US President also termed the blockade as “100% effective”.

What did Donald Trump mean by “no Chinese intervention needed” in Iran war?

Trump stated, “The blockade is very effective; it’s been 100% effective. And one way or the other, it’s going to work out very well. I think you’re going to have so much oil, you’re going to have a gusher of oil like you’ve never had before.”

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Sharing a post on Truth Social, Trump stated,” When the Fake News says that the Iranian enemy is doing well, Militarily, against us, it’s virtual TREASON in that it is such a false, and even preposterous, statement. They are aiding and abetting the enemy! All it does is give Iran false hope when none should exist. These are American cowards that are rooting against our Country. Iran had 159 ships in their Navy — Every single ship is now resting at the bottom of the sea. They have no Navy, their Air Force is gone, all Technology is gone, their “leaders” are no longer with us, and the Country is an Economic Disaster. Only Losers, Ingrates, and Fools are able to make a case against America! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

Trump even slammed NATO, calling it disappointing. “NATO was very disappointing to me. NATO was not there when we wanted them. We don’t need NATO. But if we did need them, they just weren’t there,” Trump said. On the other hand, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte earlier expressed profound confidence in the long-term trajectory of the military alliance, though he acknowledged that the escalating crisis involving Iran is currently at the forefront of the global security agenda. According to a report by Al Jazeera, the NATO Secretary General noted that immediate tactical concerns are centred on maritime security and regional stability.

Also Read: Donald Trump warns US will ‘blow up’ anyone approaching Iran’s enriched uranium stockpiles

Could Trump’s tough stance on Iran affect global oil markets and regional stability?

Trump dismissed the thought that rising prices in the United States were a factor to seek an end the war. “I don’t think about Americans’ financial situations,” US President stated, as reported by Times of Israel. “I don’t think about anybody.” “I think about one thing: we cannot let Iran have a nuclear weapon. That’s all.” “The most important thing by far is Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon,” Trump continued. “Every American understands it. If the stock market goes up or down a little bit, the American people understand it.”

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