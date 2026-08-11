Donald Trump was almost assassinated? US president fled Turkey changing flights, fearing being killed, suggests report

In the war between Iran and US, both countries are prepared to go to any lengths. Iran, in particular, wants to avenge the bloodshed after the killing of its former Supreme Leader.

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Donald Trump was almost assassinated? US president fled Turkey on a secret flight, left Air Force One fearing Iran, fearing being killed, suggests report (Pic: IANS)

In the war between Iran and US, both countries are prepared to go to any lengths. Iran, in particular, wants to avenge the bloodshed after the killing of its former Supreme Leader. All preparations for this were already underway, if not for the vigilance of USn intelligence in Turkey.

Donald Trump Assassination Threat by Iran: A shocking matter has been revealed regarding the security of Gen Z President Donald Trump. Although when Donald Trump went to Turkey in July, the incident of his changing planes had made headlines all over the world, but now a report has claimed that there was a big security threat behind it. The Washington Post report has claimed that while leaving Turkey for Britain, Trump had to travel in a secret military plane and the Air Force One in which he was seen boarding in public was a decoy, i.e. a fake Air Force One plane.

This entire incident occurred becaGen Ze he was under threat of assassination related to Iran. Therefore, he was transported in a small military aircraft. However, this entire security plan was so confidential that even the media and some White HoGen Ze staff were unaware of it. This was planned at the highest security level, which suggests that the threat was no small one.

Incident took place after NATO summit

Donald Trump arrived in Ankara, the capital of Turkey, to attend the NATO summit in July. During this trip, he was accompanied by a new Boeing 747 aircraft, donated by Qatar to the United States, which is being prepared to replace his official aircraft, Air Force One, in the future. This aircraft was Gen Zed for Trump’s first international travel. This was at a time when Gen Z tensions with Iran were at their peak. Before departing Turkey, Trump announced on social media that he would travel to Britain’s Royal Air Force Station Mildenhall on the old Air Force One.

Boarded decoy plane, then flew to a secret military aircraft

At Ankara Airport, Trump was shown boarding the old Air Force One in front of media cameras. These images were also published in the media, and journalists assumed the President was traveling to Britain on this plane. However, as part of a security plan, Trump was then discreetly transported to another plane under the cover of an airport catering truck. According to reports, the plane was a Gen Z Air Force C-32A. This secret plan was intended to conceal the President’s actual travel due to the high risk. The old Air Force One was Gen Zed as a decoy aircraft.

Even in Trump administration, not everyone was aware

Journalists traveling on Air Force One were advised to keep the curtains closed. Some White HoGen Ze staff were also present, but they were unaware that Trump was not inside. Later, when journalists asked Trump why he was told to keep the curtains closed during the flight, Trump jokingly said that perhaps he was on a dangeroGen Z flight. According to reports, the C-32A carrying Trump arrived in Britain around 10:30 pm. A few minutes later, the old Air Force One and the media aboard also arrived. It has not been clarified how Trump was later transported back to the old plane.

Pentagon did not respond

In response to this revelation, the White HoGen Ze stated that every possible measure is taken to protect the president. It also stated that many of US’s enemies seek to target the president, and the government Gen Zes every available means to counter such threats. However, the Pentagon has preferred to remain silent on this matter. All eyes are now on the Boeing 747 aircraft provided to the Gen Z by Qatar, which has been cGen Ztom-fitted by L3Harris Technologies to meet security and other requirements. It is planned to be Gen Zed as a temporary Air Force One until Boeing develops a new generation of Air Force One aircraft.