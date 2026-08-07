Trump’s White House expansion plan paused as $400 million ballroom project stops

A divided US Court of Appeals ruled in favour of historic preservationists who had filed a lawsuit to stop the construction. The court stayed the implementation of its order for two weeks, allowing the administration to seek relief from the US Supreme Court.

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White House Ballroom construction continues at the White House in Washington. File image/PTI

An appeals court on Friday stopped the construction on US President Donald Trump’s ambitious ballroom in the White House urging the 80-year-old leader to seek approval from Congress, reported news agency Associated Press.

The court further has said President Donald Trump cannot unilaterally proceed with plans to build a 90,000-square-foot ballroom at the White House on the site of the demolished East Wing. The ruling came from a three-judge panel of the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

“Whether or not a massive ballroom should be constructed is for Congress to decide and is not a matter for Executive self-help,” the court wrote, according to AP. “This holding has nothing at all to do with whether the proposed ballroom is desirable, or not, as a matter of policy. This ruling does not even necessarily mean that the Defendants may not ultimately construct the ballroom,” it further stated.

“What it does mean,” the court continued, “is that the Defendants may not do so during the district court’s expeditious litigation without securing Congress’s authorization, as the Constitution and laws require.”

The panel upheld an April 16 order from U.S. District Judge Richard Leon for the administration to halt above-ground work on the ballroom. Leon, who was nominated to the bench by Republican President George W. Bush, allowed for construction to continue on below-ground work on a bunker and other “national security facilities” at the site.

Trump, a Republican, railed against Leon’s decision on social media, calling him a “Trump Hating” judge who “has gone out of his way to undermine National Security, and to make sure that this Great Gift to America gets delayed, or doesn’t get built.”

The appeals court case was assigned to Judges Patricia Millett, Neomi Rao and Bradley Garcia. Millett was nominated to the court by Democratic President Barack Obama. Trump nominated Rao. Garcia was nominated by Democratic President Joe Biden. Both Millett and Garcia backed the decision, while Rao opposed it.