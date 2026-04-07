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Donald Trumps attack on Iran inevitable? White House makes big statement, says Only president knows what he will do, asks Iranian regime to...

Donald Trump’s attack on Iran inevitable? White House makes big statement, says ‘Only president knows what he will do’, asks Iranian regime to…

"We will deal with the infrastructure of the United States and its partners in the Persian Gulf in such a way that they will be deprived of the region’s oil and gas for years," the IRGC said in a statement.

US President Donald Trump

New Delhi: With less than 6 hours remaining before US President Donald Trump’s “deadline” for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, the Iranian regime hardened its stance after the US President upped his game to historic levels. According to the reports, Iran on Tuesday suspended all diplomatic and indirect communications with the United States. The Iranian media outlet Tehran Times has reported that Iran has suspended all diplomatic and indirect lines of communication with the United States.

“Iran has closed all diplomatic and indirect channels of communication with the United States. Any and all message exchanges have also been suspended,” the outlet reported. The announcement escalates tensions in the region just as Trump.

White House Issues Statement

On reports that Iran has cut off all communications with the US, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt to ANI, “The Iranian regime has until 8 PM Eastern Time to meet the moment and make a deal with the United States. Only the President knows where things stand and what he will do.”

IRGC Warns Countries in Gulf

Hours after President Trump’s threat, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) warned countries in the Persian Gulf that “good neighborliness and self-restraint have ended,” signaling that the US and its allies could be deprived of the region’s oil and gas “for years.”

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“We will deal with the infrastructure of the United States and its partners in the Persian Gulf in such a way that they will be deprived of the region’s oil and gas for years,” the IRGC said in a statement.

The warning came after reported airstrikes by the United States and Israel on Kharg Island, a key Iranian oil-export terminal in the Persian Gulf, according to state-linked Mehr News Agency.

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