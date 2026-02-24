Home

Donald Trump in MASSIVE trouble as dept crisis deepens in United States, government spending on elderly reaches record high

During the first four months of fiscal year 2026, the government’s budget deficit declined 17 percent compared to last year, standing at USD 697 billion.

Donald Trump in MASSIVE trouble as dept crisis deepens in United States

New Delhi: A massive crisis is mounting for US President Donald Trump as the debt situation in the United States is worsening with every passing day. According to the reports, the federal government debt has crossed USD 37 trillion. The spending on Social Security programs for the elderly has reached a record 9.4 percent of GDP. It is important to note that in the 1980s, it was around 6 percent, and since then it has increased by nearly 56 percent. Over the next 10 years, it is projected to rise to 11 percent of GDP.

Experts are of the opinion that one of the key reasons is the rising cost of healthcare in the US. At the same time, the number of elderly people in the country is increasing, and people are living longer. Life expectancy has reached close to 80 years. This means retirees are now drawing benefits for a longer period after retirement.

Budget Deficit

To recall, the Supreme Court of the United States had earlier declared President Donald Trump’s tariffs illegal. It is important to note that the decision could further worsen the debt situation in the United States. Trump had imposed reciprocal tariffs on several countries, which had begun boosting government revenues.

In January, the budget deficit fell 26 percent year-on-year to USD 95 billion. During the first four months of fiscal year 2026, the government’s budget deficit declined 17 percent compared to last year, standing at USD 697 billion.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.